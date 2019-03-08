Gazette letters: Climate change and the Three Wheatsheaves pub

Islington Council is supporting World Car Free Day. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD Nicola Baird

We know the weather has been weird this summer and we know it's because our planet is warming up, writes Nicola Baird, Islington Green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As we head back to school and work routines, I can't forget the words of Greta Thunberg who told us to "panic" if things stay the same. This extraordinary teenager - who instigated the school climate strike on Fridays - recently endured a two-week windy sail across the Atlantic, ensuring her journey to the UN Climate Action summit on September 23 in New York was carbon neutral. Judging by her tweet that it was like "camping on a roller coaster," it doesn't sound as if Greta's a huge fan of sea travel.

Life responsibilities mean most of us can't do grand gestures, but this September is full of one-off dates when Islingtonians can join people across the world acting local and thinking global. World Clean Up Day, which involved 17 million volunteers last year, is on Saturday, September 21 and will certainly see Islington's canal get some litter-picking attention. Then on Sunday, September 22 it is World Car Free Day. This year Islington Council is making it easy for neighbours to close off a road for a couple of hours and transform it into a play street - maybe that's something you could do? If so email jo.corrall@islington.gov.uk. Tidying up is a way of thinking about resource management. Joining a play street is a way for neighbours to chat, kids to play outside and all have a break from cars owning the roads. But neither activity feels like it could bring significant changes to the way we live.

That's why groups like Extinction Rebellion are gearing up for an October of civil disobedience with a call out for 5,000 arrestibles and 50,000 assistants. I feel panic at the thought of getting arrested, however peaceful or purposeful. For some of us that panic feeling kicks in at the thought of getting rid of a car, holidaying in the UK or eating less meat. For the sake of the future maybe Greta's word "panic" needs a life coach translation. Wherever we are on the climate change journey we need to feel that fear, but do it anyway.

I know this is a long shot but I was wondering whether any readers would be able to help, or pass me onto somebody who could help me, writes Billy Cartawick.

I desperately want to find an original photograph of the Three Wheatsheaves pub at 56 Upper Street (now called Alphabet).

My nan is terminally ill with stomach cancer and has Alzheimer's.

You may also want to watch:

She used to run this pub in the early '80s. My aunt also gave birth to my cousin in the pub.

I would love to be able to show my nan a photograph of the pub around that time to bring back some good memories for her before she passes.

I know I'm asking for a lot, but if it's is something anyone can help with me and my family would really appreciate it.

- If you can help email philippa.cave@archant.co.uk

We are inspired by the rise in popularity of non-violent direct action as a tool in our democracy, writes Sebastian Sandys, Extinction Rebellion Islington.

Non-violent direct action means causing disruption to business as usual in places where those with power cannot ignore us (such as Parliament Square), with a large amount of people who take the space peacefully for an extended period of time. It involves breaking the law by blocking roads or fixing messages to buildings, and it has to involve fun activities, as the whole idea is to put the state into a dilemma: either they allow more and more people to break the law, or they arrest peaceful protesters, which will cause the population to side with them.

We are preparing to rise again in London in October with new rebels being trained in NVDA principles in towns and villages up and down the country.

On Monday, in common with other XR Groups across the country we delivered three basic demands to our council. We ask them to appoint a councillor to ensure full transparency and accountability regarding the council's progress on tackling climate breakdown, to switch to a 100 per cent renewable energy supplier by the end of 2019 and redirect savings to new climate crisis measures, and finally to agree the next council budget in a participatory way with a view to reaching the council's declared goal of zero carbon emissions by 2030.

If those demands are not met by the time the agenda for the next council meeting is published on September 23 then targeted acts of non-violent disruption will occur across the borough.