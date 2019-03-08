Gazette letters: Council ignoring local issues, parking zones, road works and transport consultations

Hackney Labour councillors wasted a whole council meeting discussing Brexit in January 2019 when, as I rightly pointed out at the time, they should have been discussing matters affecting Hackney which they could have done something about, writes Christopher Sills, Dunsmure Road, Stamford Hill.

There are serious issues to be discussed at the council meeting in October and what is the betting they will attempt to divert attention from these problems by discussing Brexit. If they do, they will be very silly.

MPs went a step further last week in their desperate attempt to stay in the EU because they know that they are beaten.

By attempting to use the courts, they are proving it. Most people in London and Scotland voted to remain but, as expected, the rest of the country voted to leave because they were fed up with being told what to do by Brussels.

Part of the problem is that some people have worked themselves into such a rage over Boris but they have failed to notice that on balance, he is more left wing than Jeremy Hunt is.

What would the courts say if the residents of Bridport Place, the homeless, Kyverdale Road and the problems of the Wally Foster Centre were not discussed in favour of Brexit? We need local issues discussed and resolved.

I, with others, have been trying to get the council to reconsider its proposals to extend the Zone T CPZ. I have been met with nothing but unhelpful responses, writes Max J, full name and address supplied.

We believe proposals are a form of indirect discrimination in that they have a much greater effect on the Jewish community because of the prohibition on using motor vehicles on the Sabbath and during religious festivals. The council has failed to provide any details of how their alleged "equality impact assessment" was conducted and it appears to have been a tick box exercise.

The majority of residents consulted were against proposals and under the council's policy residents wishes should be followed unless there are "exceptional circumstances". The council has repeatedly been asked what these "exceptional circumstances" are but has failed to respond.

There are restrictions on how money derived from parking schemes and enforcement may be spent. The council has repeatedly been asked for the financial data and we have been told that accounts relating to two years ago are still not available.

We were told that the proposed plan was included in a local development plan but when we asked to see it it had apparently not yet been given approval by the council. Despite all of this the council is pressing on with implementation.

What is most shocking is despite writing to the mayor several times we have had no direct response. It is totally unacceptable that a section of the community should be so totally ignored by those who are meant to represent them.

I don't understand why it takes eight days for Thames Water or its agents to do what appears to be a simple job? writes Mr J E Kirby, Clissold Crescent, Stoke Newington

The task in question started on September 10 to connect a property in Albion Road to the water main. To do this they have cordoned off half the roadway and erected barriers apparently to allow pedestrians to pass by.

This has caused both the north and southbound bus stops at Clissold Crescent to be closed up until yesterday (September 18).

The actual digging is in the pavement, at approximately noon on the 10th I went to get my daily papers and saw four men standing round the site yakking away. About 45 minutes or so later I saw two men actually digging and one sitting in Clissold Road on his mobile. So there will be six days where actual work may or not be done, as you can take out the weekend.

So I ask again, why does it take six days to do a job that should take a day or two at the most? They had a big high roof transit van so surely they should have had a stock of parts on the van to do the job.

The 242 bus route was reduced to St Paul's in 2018 and then to Aldgate this year, wrote Brian Young, Wilton Estate, Greenwood Road to Heidi Alexander, deputy chairwoman of Transport for London (TfL).

Because of this experience I feel the rules around consultations should change.

During the consulation I noticed a small sign on a local bus stop a week before the response deadline - many bus users were unaware.If views are sought, why not put up a poster in the bus and give out comment forms.

People in Hackney and Dalston have no Underground. The nearest station is on the 242 bus route to Liverpool Street station.

The 242 buses are far superior to travel on than the Boris bus no 38, our other direct route to the central parts and Victoria Rail station. This alternative route frequently has diversions due to road works such as the Islington flood (2017, 18 months of diversion), five accidents, repeated crime, protest marches, parades and an Extinction Rebellion blockade.