Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Readers' Letters

Gazette letters: Bunhill by-election, Conor McHugh and the blame game

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 May 2020

Claudia Webbe will be Bunhill councillor for another year as by-election is postponed.

Claudia Webbe will be Bunhill councillor for another year as by-election is postponed.

Archant

That the people of Bunhill are to be denied their by-election for a year speaks volumes. (Coronavirus: Bunhill by-election to replace Cllr Claudia Webbe MP delayed until May 2020), writes Sebastian Sandys, full contact details supplied.

It speaks of Cllr Webbe’s over inflated sense of her ability. I have no doubt at all that she believes she can be an MP and a councillor and do both jobs well. Well, she can’t. Nobody could.

More importantly it speaks of the contempt in which the Labour Party in Islington have come to hold elections and the democratic process. Because they invariably win elections here they have come to regard them as an unncessary and expensive distraction from the real business of running our borough. That is a dangerous position for them to adopt and one that we the residents, whoever we vote for, need to challenge.

Following the publication of last week’s letter regarding the seven mature Dixon Clark Court trees, it is with the deepest sadness and regret that the signatories announce the sudden death of Conor McHugh, who loved the trees and started the campaign, writes Meg Howarth, Ellington Street, Islington.

As a former Islington conservation officer and signatory says: “One mature tree is worth 10 saplings.”

You may also want to watch:

Thank you, Conor.

When the hunt for scapegoats gets under way The People will be one target, write Mary Pimm and Nik Wood, Gore Road, Hackney.

The People who hoarded, who didn’t obey the muddled rules, who didn’t follow the changing scientific advice and who voted for the politicians who broke up the National Health Service into business units, burdened it with private debt and inflicted austerity levels of funding.

For instance, we’ve seen in Victoria Park, since it was re-opened, a sensible rules system, backed by a big presence of well informed park staff, that is respected by the great majority of The People. Those few who are selfish, eg joggers hitting their personal targets while locked inside their headphones, are under control. The People are not to blame. Those who set the contradictory rules and imposed thoughtless restrictions are to blame.

Another target will be the taxpayer funded and democratically accountable model of the NHS. This is mainly because democratic accountability has been exercised by a political class that has let us all down at both national and local levels. The reason we are urged to “protect The NHS” is because for the best part of half a century our politicians haven’t.

For instance, here in South Hackney our borough council’s voluntary service is pursuing a project to involve local community organisations in the provision of caring services. The assumption behind it is that taxpayer funding and democratic accountability will never meet the needs of our communities and that the only option is for provision by unaccountable charities, commercial sponsors and private firms. It was to replace this patchwork of erratic provision that our whole welfare state was created.

So among all the things we will have to do afterwards – like restoring the economy and our civil liberties – we must reject the idea that our neighbours are to blame and the idea that privatisation mixed with charity is the solution.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

E-fits released after Islington man conned out of £110,000 for building work

Do you know these men? They are wanted over a £110,000 fraud in Islington.

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Most Read

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

E-fits released after Islington man conned out of £110,000 for building work

Do you know these men? They are wanted over a £110,000 fraud in Islington.

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Looking back: Arsenal Women claim first WSL title in seven years

Arsenal players and staff celebrate winning the FA Women's Super League at full time during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Gazette letters: Bunhill by-election, Conor McHugh and the blame game

Claudia Webbe will be Bunhill councillor for another year as by-election is postponed.

Coronavirus: 68% spike in Islington Universal Credit claims during lockdown as rent arrears increase by ‘nearly £1million’

Undated file photo of signage outside the Department of Works and Pensions in central London. Union leaders are calling for an emergency boost to Universal Credit to help people get through the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Young

Coronavirus: Premier League matches ‘must be at neutral venues’

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Great Britain's Sir Chris Hoy celebrates gold in the team sprint final at the London 2012 Olympics
Drive 24