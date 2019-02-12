Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Readers' Letters

Sign up to our newsletter

Editor’s comment: What will it take to get rid of Sainsbury’s?

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 March 2019

People protesting outside the Old Highbury Vale Police Station, in Blackstock Road, against Sainsbury's fourth attempt to open a store there. Picture: SHANEI STEPHENSON-HARRIS

People protesting outside the Old Highbury Vale Police Station, in Blackstock Road, against Sainsbury's fourth attempt to open a store there. Picture: SHANEI STEPHENSON-HARRIS

Archant

Unexpected item in the bagging area? We should be so lucky: Sainsbury’s latest proposal to open a shop in Blackstock Road is as predictable as discounted pumpkins on November 1, and even less fresh.

What appeared to be a benign purveyor of over-packaged vegetables has revealed itself as a corporate bully, seemingly hoping to wear down legal and neighbourly objections to its plans by simply submitting them over and over again until everyone gets bored or makes a mistake.

Whatever your personal views on the proposed shop at Highbury Vale police station, it’s hard not to feel the supermarket giant should take the hint(s) and know when it’s not wanted. This doesn’t seem, to me, to be one of those cases where a couple of nimbys shout louder than a silent majority – there have been large protests on the site, one of them in the rain, and both Islington Council and the Planning Inspectorate have sent it packing. And yet it keeps repeating on us.

Either the old police station was built on top of a gold mine that only Sainsbury’s knows about, or this has developed into little more than a point of pride: it will keep applying for planning permission simply because it can, and its cynical bean counters know no amount of ill will or threatened boycotts will harm its fortunes in the long term: people forget, move house, need a baguette at short notice, and gradually the shop is accepted and the protest a distant memory. It is as depressing as it is likely.

And, to be fair to Sainsbury’s, no one else appears to have any plans for the site: perhaps its owner should get on and actually develop it into something.

Or perhaps the chain, which already has a perfectly good shop a few hundred yards down the road, should “try something new today” – and invest its time and money in something else.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Autistic boy ‘discriminated against and left to play Nintendo DS’ at St Mary’s Islington C of E Primary School

Stock image of a Nintendo DS. Picture: sa?a??a? ???s?? / Flikr Creative Commons

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Monero Kids Boutique: Businesswoman opens Dalston store selling hand-crafted black dolls

Sandra Monero with the dolls she designs and dresses at her Balls Pond Road shop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Autistic boy ‘discriminated against and left to play Nintendo DS’ at St Mary’s Islington C of E Primary School

Stock image of a Nintendo DS. Picture: sa?a??a? ???s?? / Flikr Creative Commons

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Monero Kids Boutique: Businesswoman opens Dalston store selling hand-crafted black dolls

Sandra Monero with the dolls she designs and dresses at her Balls Pond Road shop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Cumberland bounce back with success over Team Bath

Action from Cumberland's win over Team Bath Toucans in Premier League Two (pic: Cumberland NC)

Islington quartet contribute to victory for London Select team on trip to Hampshire

Matin Camara, Bobby Moore, Connor Daly and Harry Betteridge represented London at the weekend (pic: Islington BC)

Arsenal’s Mead helps England win SheBelieves Cup

Arsenal's Beth Mead in action for England Women (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Funny Islington: Guide walks punters through Angel’s comedy history

George Baddeley outside The Bill Murray. Picture: George Baddeley

Fossil Free Islington urges council to declare climate emergency

Fossil Free Islington protestors call on council to declare a climate emergency. Picture: Fossil Free Islington
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists