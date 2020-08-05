Opinion

Gazette letters: People Friendly Streets, Dixon Clark Court trees and Lottery Awards

The Trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Julian Scott. Archant

****

From your letters page it’s clear that when they think about traffic, many people assume that there is a fixed demand for car journeys, but that’s just not the case, writes R Walford, Islington, full name and address supplied.

When the M25 was built it was full within a short space of time. Its very existence had created motorised journeys that did not exist before. And similarly, when access to our residential streets is restricted to local people only, then some through-traffic drivers will find that their journeys will become too inconvenient, and they won’t make them anymore. Also, when we locals are all enjoying the safer, cleaner, less busy streets, some of us will decide that it’s better to walk or cycle for some journeys (eg the school run), rather than take the car. This is what will happen with Islington’s People Friendly Streets – overall traffic will decrease. This is good for us all.

Of course initially there will be some confusion, while drivers and GPS systems learn the new layout. But the traffic will settle down and even on the main roads it is expected to be no worse than it was before. While all the residential roads will be just that, roads used by the people who live there, walking and cycling with their children in safety.

Islington Council’s Biodiversity Action Plan’s consultation ended on July 31, writes Eilidh Murray, Islington, full address supplied.

This states that ‘the council is determined to press ahead with its commitment to tackling the climate and ecological emergencies while also ensuring the response to the current public health emergency is managed effectively’.

So while the council is doing excellent work rolling out its People Friendly Streets programme with all the benefits for our residents in stopping through traffic, in cleaner air, in safer, quieter streets for us all to enjoy, why on earth do they insist on chopping down the little forest at Dixon Clark Court?

It’s time for a break-out of common sense to protect these trees.

Development plans can be changed, people’s right to fresh air and greenery - at a major traffic junction and a school- must not be trashed. The decision is not binary and it’s party political mischief making to suggest otherwise; we need houses and trees. It’s not weak to have a re-think and do the right thing, but is the executive member for housing and development up to it? Will he see that there is a massive mistake looming and there is still time to stop it in its tracks ?

The little forest has no protection and is currently on death row.

Readers might not be aware that we only protect one per cent of our 40,000 trees in Islington with a Tree Preservation Order and it’s about time that was changed. Trees are our friends - the many things they do for us are listed on a petition: chng.it/jL8CGzSrJY. Please everyone if you care about trees, sign it now. Talk about it. Share it.

There’s a climate emergency. There’s a global pandemic.

These are most unusual times and the council needs to back up their declaration of a climate emergency by, with thanks to Shakespeare for the quote, screwing their courage to the sticking point and they will not fail - either their residents or their trees.

The 2020 National Lottery Awards are now open for entries, writes Jonathan Tuchner, National Lottery Awards.

This year the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community – especially those who have adapted during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to National Lottery players, up to £600 million has been made available to support groups and organisations across the country amid the coronavirus crisis. People have been using this funding in amazing ways and we want to honour them for their selfless dedication and fantastic work as part of the National Lottery Awards. Encompassing all areas of National Lottery funding, we are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors: arts, education, health, environment, sport, heritage and community/charity. In addition, there will be a young hero award for someone under the age of 18.

Award winners will receive an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and £3,000 for their organisation. If your readers know of a ‘lockdown legend’ or a ‘hometown hero’, they can nominate them for a National Lottery Award by completing an entry form on our website lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

Nominees must have been funded by The National Lottery or be associated with a National Lottery funded project. Entries must be received by midnight on August 19.