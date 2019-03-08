Search

Opinion: Child friendly borough project begins

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 October 2019

Ilford Youth Council's Kishna Sharma is excited about the Child Friendly Borough initiative.

Ilford Youth Council's Kishna Sharma is excited about the Child Friendly Borough initiative.

Redbridge Council

UNICEF Child Friendly Borough is an initiative Redbridge Council is now working towards to make Redbridge a more young-people orientated borough.

I have had the opportunity to attend many meetings which involved learning about: what the project entails, what the council aims to do and how the voluntary sector is participating in the child friendly initiative. As a young person myself, I got the chance to provide feedback on certain proposals to help ensure that the project is fully young person centred and delivers on its promises.

Personally, I believe that the child friendly initiative is one of great benefit to young people in Redbridge.

The project has allowed many young people to participate in proposals and help shape the future of many services in Redbridge.

Furthermore I believe the idea of having young people committees which are designed to hold the council and its partners to account is a step in the right direction and provides a real incentive for young people to actively engage and work with others in the borough to make this project a success.

The UNICEF Child Friendly Redbridge initiative was launched on Friday, October 4.

I am looking forward to seeing how committed Redbridge is to truly making Redbridge a child friendly borough.

I think it will be very interesting to see how the borough moves on from the launch to actively implementing change and ensuring young voices are heard throughout the period of the project.

