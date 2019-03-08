Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Readers' Letters

Sign up to our newsletter
Opinion

Editor's comment: Why smashed window is a better Pride display than most

PUBLISHED: 12:13 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 02 July 2019

The smashed window display at Second Chance in St John's Way, Archway. Picture: Ali Mitib

The smashed window display at Second Chance in St John's Way, Archway. Picture: Ali Mitib

Archant

It's common to see organisations "rainbow-washing" themselves in the run-up to Pride - putting up flags or rebranding products in expressions of apparent solidarity with LGBTQ+ people, but in a way that does more to market their stock than to actually engage with the discrimination faced by our community, or to support us at other times of the year.

The smashed window display at Second Chance in St John's Way, Archway. Picture: Ali MitibThe smashed window display at Second Chance in St John's Way, Archway. Picture: Ali Mitib

That is - what do the companies wrapping their beer in rainbow-coloured plastic do to address homophobia and improve the representation of LGBTQ+ people (especially those of colour) in their workplaces?

To fight the closure of LGBTQ+ spaces?

To speak up for trans people's rights as their opponents gain in number and influence?

To campaign against the return of LGBTQ+ asylum seekers to countries where they will not be safe?

The smashed window at Second Chance in Archway. Picture: Crispin DawesThe smashed window at Second Chance in Archway. Picture: Crispin Dawes

To tackle domestic violence?

To campaign for better access to shelters and mental health services?

It's hard not to think about the oppression still faced by LGBTQ+ people and wonder how many of the groups in the Pride march are really part of the cure rather than the disease - political parties? The UK Border Agency? British Airways? Law enforcement bodies?

There are, of course, plenty of organisations that do great work campaigning for fairness and human rights all year round and by no means are all Pride displays vacuous or cynical.

As a charity shop, Second Chance is already doing more than most to tackle inequality.

But if the attack on its window display in Archway really was motivated by homophobia, it has unwittingly done us a favour - by reminding everyone who sees it that the history of Pride is one of violence, physical or threatened, against LGBTQ+ people, and of their (our) refusal to be cowed by it.

People often ask why Pride is still necessary 50 years on from the Stonewall riot.

It is, after all, now legal for us to love and even marry whoever we want.

And yes, it's true that life is immeasurably easier for people like me than it was for those a generation or two ago.

But that smashed window in Archway is, perhaps, a reminder that we still have further to go.

So to whoever smashed it - thanks for the wake-up call, and happy Pride.

Related articles

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal announce date of highly anticipated kit launch

General view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

From refugee to entrepreneur: How Vincent Nguyen founded a nail salon empire in Islington

Vincent Nguyen in his Nailology salon.

Two people in hospital following Holloway Road collision

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Seven arrested as 140 police officers raid addresses in crackdown on drug dealing in Islington

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal announce date of highly anticipated kit launch

General view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

From refugee to entrepreneur: How Vincent Nguyen founded a nail salon empire in Islington

Vincent Nguyen in his Nailology salon.

Two people in hospital following Holloway Road collision

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Seven arrested as 140 police officers raid addresses in crackdown on drug dealing in Islington

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

North London captain Bardon pleased to see others given chance despite loss to Southgate

Steve Conway of North London drops a catch on the boudary during North London CC vs Southgate CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Crouch End Playing Fields on 29th June 2019

Top YouGov pollster discredits Lib Dems’ tweet claiming Jeremy Corbyn forecast to lose Islington North seat at next election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Editor’s comment: Why smashed window is a better Pride display than most

The smashed window display at Second Chance in St John's Way, Archway. Picture: Ali Mitib

Second Chance: Archway charity shop’s Pride-themed window display targeted by vandals hours after being unveiled

The smashed window display at Second Chance in St John's Way, Archway. Picture: Ali Mitib

Two people in hospital following Holloway Road collision

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists