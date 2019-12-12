General Election 2019: Live results from Islington North and Islington South and Finsbury as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

The General Election 2019 count begins at the Sobell Leisure Centre. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

Follow our live blog for all the latest from the general election count in Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Voters have gone to the polls today to decide who will represent the constituencies for the next five years. The joint Sky/BBC/ITV exit poll gives the Tories 368 seats with Labour on 191, the SNP on 55 and LibDems 13. The Tory majority is projected to be 86.

Jeremy Corbyn is defending his Islington North stronghold of 36 years, where he won a majority of 33,215 in the 2017 election. He is standing against James Clark (Conservatives), Nick Wakeling (Liberal Democrats), Caroline Russell (Greens), Yosef David (Brexit Party) and Nick the Incredible Flying Brick (Monster Raving Loony Party).

In Islington South & Finsbury, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is standing against Jason Charalambous (Conservatives), Kate Pothalingam (Liberal Democrats), Talia Hussain (Green Party), Paddy Hannam (Brexit Party) and Lord Sandys of Bunhill (Monster Raving Loony Party).

In Islington North, 75,162 people have registered to vote, which is up 331 people on the electorate of 74,831 in 2017.

There has also been a small uptake in Islington South & Finsbury, with an extra 953 voters swelling the numbers from 69,536 in 2017 to 70,486 now.