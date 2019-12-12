Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Live results from Islington North and Islington South and Finsbury as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

PUBLISHED: 22:20 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:32 12 December 2019

The General Election 2019 count begins at the Sobell Leisure Centre. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

The General Election 2019 count begins at the Sobell Leisure Centre. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archant

Follow our live blog for all the latest from the general election count in Islington.

Voters have gone to the polls today to decide who will represent the constituencies for the next five years. The joint Sky/BBC/ITV exit poll gives the Tories 368 seats with Labour on 191, the SNP on 55 and LibDems 13. The Tory majority is projected to be 86.

Jeremy Corbyn is defending his Islington North stronghold of 36 years, where he won a majority of 33,215 in the 2017 election. He is standing against James Clark (Conservatives), Nick Wakeling (Liberal Democrats), Caroline Russell (Greens), Yosef David (Brexit Party) and Nick the Incredible Flying Brick (Monster Raving Loony Party).

In Islington South & Finsbury, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is standing against Jason Charalambous (Conservatives), Kate Pothalingam (Liberal Democrats), Talia Hussain (Green Party), Paddy Hannam (Brexit Party) and Lord Sandys of Bunhill (Monster Raving Loony Party).

In Islington North, 75,162 people have registered to vote, which is up 331 people on the electorate of 74,831 in 2017.

There has also been a small uptake in Islington South & Finsbury, with an extra 953 voters swelling the numbers from 69,536 in 2017 to 70,486 now.

Promoted Content

10 things to try at M&S Archway Foodhall this summer

Get set for a sizzling summer BBQ with M&S Foodhall's Grill range

Prepare for summer with these suggested purchases from the new M&S Foodhall in Archway

Most read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country's lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Police charge Islington man with murder after fatal shooting in Leyton

Stock image of New Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Peter O'Loughlin killing: Wayne Packer pleads guilty to manslaughter after 'senseless' Camden Road attack

William Packer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

new West Ham 1-3 Arsenal player ratings: Pepe shines as club-record signing makes mark

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Police charge Islington man with murder after fatal shooting in Leyton

Stock image of New Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Peter O’Loughlin killing: Wayne Packer pleads guilty to manslaughter after ‘senseless’ Camden Road attack

William Packer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

West Ham 1-3 Arsenal player ratings: Pepe shines as club-record signing makes mark

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EUROPA LEAGUE – Standard Liege 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Saka makes mark as Sokratis struggles

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool.

EUROPA LEAGUE – Standard Liege 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners top group after late comeback

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Finsbury Park coach Chapman looking to bounce back against leaders Old Streetonians

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

Darts: Boston Arms down N19 in Archway League

N19's Mark Butler

Swimming: Anaconda’s Lock named national coach of year

Anaconda Swimming Clubs Wayne Lock was named Swim England's National Coach of the Year for 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists