'We are not beaten': Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor PA Wire/PA Images

Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry issued a rallying cry last night, after the Conservatives won the election with their highest votes share since the 1980s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Labour's Emily Thornberry speaks at Sobell Leisure Centre after winning the Islington South constituency in the 2019 General Picture: Joe Giddens Labour's Emily Thornberry speaks at Sobell Leisure Centre after winning the Islington South constituency in the 2019 General Picture: Joe Giddens

The shadow foreign secretary earned 26,897 votes to see off her Liberal Democrats challenger Kate Pothalingam who took 9,569 and Jason Charalambous, Conservatives, on 8,045.

But nationally the Tories have romped home with their biggest majority since the days of Margaret Thatcher, leaving re-elected Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn with little choice but to resign, which he says he'll do before the next election.

Ms Thornberry - who's long been touted as a future party leader - gave an impassioned address at the Sobell Leisure Centre, in Holloway, where the votes were counted, last night.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We may be hurting tonight, but we are not beaten. We will tell Boris Johnson: No. Our fight is not over, our fight is just starting and we will fight with the same spirit that we showed. We will fight with the same courage that my friend Jeremy showed, and we will fight with the same unity the party showed throughout the election campaign. And when Boris Johnson tries to drive through extreme right policies on Brexit, on welfare, on workers rights and environmental protections, we will fight him all the way."

She said Boris Johnson was a "gutless, reckless" PM who's "wrapped himself" in the he's the only person who can deliver Brexit,

There was a small uptake in registered voters in Islington South & Finsbury, with an extra 953 people swelling the numbers from 69,536 in 2017 to 70,486. But only 68.1 per cent of those eligible voted.

Talia Hussain (Green Party) got 1,987 votes, Paddy Hannam (Brexit Party) got 1,136 and Lord Sandys of Bunhill (Monster Raving Loony Party) 182.

Ms Thornberry's own vote share has decreased by 3,291 since 2017, when 30,188 voted for her.

With two seats left to declare, the Conservatives had won 66 seats to secure a majority of 363, whereas Labour had lost 42 constituencies, leaving it with a miserly 203.