Islington transport chief Claudia Webbe selected to stand in hometown constituency of Leicester East

Cllr Claudia Webbe is standing in Leicester East. Archant

The council's transport and environment chief Claudia Webbe has been selected to contest the Labour safe seat of Leicester East in the general election.

Cllr Webbe, who was born in Leicester, beat Sundip Meghani to replace Keith Vaz, who announced last week he would be standing down.

Cllr Webbe said: "I am proud to be born and bred in Leicester, and that's why I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent the Leicester East community, where my family still live, and to make a positive impact on the lives of local people."

Last month Cllr Webbe withdrew from the race to become an MP in Luton or Coventry. At the time she told this newspaper: "I was born in Leicester and of course it would always be nice to represent your home city, but that's not how politics works because there are no vacancies in Leicester."

Mr Meghani, an investigator at the Independent Office for Police Conduct criticised the selection process for the seat.