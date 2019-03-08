General Election 2019: Who are the Green Party candidates trying to end Labour's dominance in Islington?

Cllr Caroline Russell and Talia Hussain at an Extinction Rebellion march. Picture: Islington Green Party Archant

Green Party candidates vying to become Islington MPs say they're the only force "capable of competing with Labour" in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington's sole opposition councillor Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East) will contest Jeremy Corbyn's Islington North stronghold, while cycling campaigner and consultant Talia Hussain is challenging Emily Thornberry in Islington South and Finsbury.

The Greens have some massive majorities to overturn if they're to be successful.

At the 2017 poll, Mr Corbyn took 72.8 per cent of the Islington North vote with a majority of 33,215, while Ms Thornberry took 62.6pc and was 20,023 ballots ahead of her competitors.

Cllr Russell, who's also a London-wide Assembly Member, said: "This election will be defined by the two biggest crises this country faces - Brexit and the climate emergency.

"It's incredibly disappointing that MPs have chosen to fight a General Election instead of having a 'people's vote'. This election risks failing to solve the deep divisions we face in this country.

"At this election I promise to campaign for the green values I believe in. For voters looking for a party that is pro-European and committed to climate action and social justice, the clear answer is a vote for the Green Party."

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Russell is also her party's transport spokesperson and leads the Green Group on the London Assembly, where she chairs the environment committee and sits on transport, economy and EU exit panels.

Cllr Russell, who's lived in Islington since 1986, added: "At the last local elections we ran our most professional campaign ever, and once again finished a clear second.

"We've demonstrated that we are the only party capable of competing with Labour in this borough."

Ms Hussain competed to be councillor for Canonbury, where she's lived since 2005 at last year's local elections, and volunteers with London Cycling Campaign and Cycle Islington.

"I'm standing because there are a whole raft of environmental and social issues that the other parties just aren't addressing," she said.

"We urgently need effective leadership and policies that will address inequality and climate change, by promoting a fair and sustainable economy that's fit for the future."

Talia added "Islington Labour have failed to act on air pollution, enabling active transport and making our borough healthier and more liveable.

"Islington needs MPs who will champion the ideas of healthy streets and push our council to be more sustainable."

The election will take place on December 12.