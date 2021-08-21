News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Aaron Ramsdale joins Arsenal from Sheffield United

Adam Perry

Published: 9:39 AM August 21, 2021   
Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for £24 million, with add-ons worth up to £6 million depending on playing time and European qualification. 

The 23-year-old English goalkeeper joins on a five-year-deal until 2026 having spent just over a year in Sheffield with the Blades.  

Ramsdale was part of Gareth Southgate’s European Championship squad although did not play a game at the tournament. 

The signing comes following Bernd Leno's difficult year last campaign as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a goalkeeper who is more adept on the ball to help build up from the back. 

Ramsdale recorded a save percentage of 70.7% in the 2020/21 season, higher than Leno, however it remains to be seen who Arsenal’s number one will be going forward. 

Arsenal will hope to have Ramsdale registered by midday on Friday in order for him to be in the squad to face Chelsea on Sunday. 

