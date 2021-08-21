Aaron Ramsdale joins Arsenal from Sheffield United

Published: 9:39 AM August 21, 2021

Arsenal have signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for £24 million, with add-ons worth up to £6 million depending on playing time and European qualification.

The 23-year-old English goalkeeper joins on a five-year-deal until 2026 having spent just over a year in Sheffield with the Blades.

Ramsdale was part of Gareth Southgate’s European Championship squad although did not play a game at the tournament.

The signing comes following Bernd Leno's difficult year last campaign as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a goalkeeper who is more adept on the ball to help build up from the back.

Ramsdale recorded a save percentage of 70.7% in the 2020/21 season, higher than Leno, however it remains to be seen who Arsenal’s number one will be going forward.

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal will hope to have Ramsdale registered by midday on Friday in order for him to be in the squad to face Chelsea on Sunday.