Anaconda youngsters have a dozen good reasons to cheer at Middlesex Championships

Archant

Islington’s Anaconda Swimming Club picked up a dozen medals the final weekend of Middlesex Age Group Championship action at Enfield.



A squad of 19 travelled to the Southbury Road pool to compete in 58 individual events and six relays, reaching 20 finals.

Asa Williams, 11, won gold in the 50m backstroke in 35.6secs, as well as silver in the 100m in 1.17.4 and bronze in the 50m butterfly in 35.31 – all personal bests.

And Rocco Guistiniani, 12, added gold in the 50m butterfly in 32.41 and silver over 100m in 1.12.49 – again both personal bests.

Helena Flynn, 12, won gold in her 100m breaststroke in a new best of 1.28.70, adding silver in the 50m in 41.21.



And Lily Waite, 13, won silver in her 50m butterfly in a best of 31.18, while Mabel Hayes picked up bronze in the 200m medley in a best of 2.40.18.

Stephanie Skoplakis, 12, added bronze in her 100m breaststroke in a best of 1.30.56 and combined with Flynn, Rose Lin and Ella Banks for bronze in the 12 years’ 4x50m medley relay.

Hayes, Sophia Bremen, Annabel Dewhurst and Waite won bronze in the 13 years’ medley relay to complete the haul as Williams also finished fourth in the 100m medley, seventh in 100m butterfly and eighth in 100m breaststroke.

Giustiniani was sixth in his 100m breaststroke, while Hayes was fourth in 50m freestyle and breaststroke and sixth in 100m freestyle and breaststroke.



Chloe Baduna was fifth in her 100m breaststroke final and sixth over 50m, while Dewhurst was seventh in her 50m breaststroke.

Lily Arvanitis, Irs Court, Iris Brodie, Seren Millar, Vita Braden, Finn Larner, Alex Mahon, Alec Selwyn and Taran Thomas also competed for Anacdona and coach Joe Grubb said: “I am incredibly proud of all our siwmmers who competed in this year’s County Championships.

“A lot of our swimmers had tough schedules and raced with maturity when having back-to-back races.

“I am particulary happy that we won two bronze medals in relay events, which shows Anaconda has got great strength in depth. I am looking forward to the rest of the swimming season.”