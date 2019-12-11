Search

Swimming: Anaconda's Lock named national coach of year

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 December 2019

Anaconda Swimming Clubs Wayne Lock was named Swim England's National Coach of the Year for 2019

Islington's Anaconda Swimming Club saw head coach Wayne Lock named Swim England's National coach of the year at the University of Birmingham's Great Hall.

Lock started swimming for the club at the age of nine and returned as a temporary coach after studying at university.

He then took over as head coach and has been credited with transforming the club, cultivating a successful culture that has seen many regional and national champions.

After winning the Swim London coach of the year award in September, Lock saw off the other regional champions and said: "The main thing is trying to develop young athletes as characters as opposed to swimmers.

"They're human beings first. We develop them as people, then the swimming comes. The most important thing for me is they're happy. If they're not, there is no point in them doing it in the first place.

"The club has got a real family vibe to it. Pretty much every coach at the club right now has swam there at some point in their life, which I think is quite rare.

"At the moment for me it is just about enjoyment. I would like to achieve a few more goals within my own club before even thinking about anything else outside of that."

Anaconda vice-chairman John Donovan added: "I'm sure I speak on behalf of everyone at Anaconda Swimming Club, past and present, in congratulating Wayne on this magnificent award.

"It is so deserving as Wayne has worked tirelessly with his team of coaches over the past few years to introduce a programme that not only produces top swimmers but more importantly does so in a fun environment.

"Everyone at Anaconda would also like to thank Swim England for acknowledging Wayne with this prestigious award. We are all so proud of our coach and the important job he does for all of our swimmers."

