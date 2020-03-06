Anaconda Swimming Club in most successful Middlesex Championships haul to date

Islington's Anaconda Swimming Club enjoyed their most successful Middlesex Championships with a haul of 32 medals.

A squad of 39 competed in 158 events at the London Aquatic Centre, reaching 75 finals and winning 13 gold, 11 silver and eight bronze.

Rocco Giustiniani, 13, led the way with four golds in 50m butterfly (28.96), 100m (1.07.14) and 200m (2.35.17), as well as 100m freestyle (1.01.71).

He added 50m freestyle silver and 200m freestyle bronze to finish with six medals in total, a figure matched by Mabel Hayes, 14.

Hayes won three golds in 50m breaststroke (35.03), 50m freestyle (28.08) and 400m medley (5.35.08), as well as silver in the 200m backstroke and bronze in 200m medley and 100m backstroke.

And Asa Williams, 12, celebrated a hat-trick of backstroke gold medals over 50m (34.08), 100m (1.13.22) and 200m (2.42.08), while Stephanie Skoplakis, 13, won 100m breaststroke gold (1.24.56) and took 200m silver and 50m bronze.

Evenlyn Cole, 15, won 200m backstroke gold (2.33.18) and bronze over 100m, while Lily Waite, 14, took 100m butterfly gold (1.07.97).

Alice Bayley, 16, picked up silvers in 50m and 200m breaststroke and 50m butterfly, plus bronze in the 50m backstroke, while Iris Court, 12, had silvers in 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Helena Flynn and Alex Mahon won 50m and 200m breaststroke silvers respectively, as Rose Lin took 100m backstroke bronze,

And Tommy Donovan, 19, won 50m breaststroke bronze in 30.04 to qualify for the British Championships and Olympic trials in April.

Leto Atherton, Dylan Baker, James Brealey, Sophia Bremen, Anatoly Bugakov, Martha Butler, Edie Butterworth, Annabel Dewhurst, Mahmoud El-Okla, Etti Hutt, Annabel Mitchison, Sam McAllister, Alec Selwyn, Leila Shafiq, Alan Smeets, Taran Thomas and Bruno Tubbs also reached finals for Anaconda.

And other squad members who contributed to a large number of personal bests included Lily Arvanitis, Echo Braden, Vita Braden, Sydney Celul, Pearl Kendle, Finn Larner, Seb Lyttle, Cian McCarthy, Theo Pliner and Luke Seabaggala.

"I couldn't be any more proud of our swimmers for helping the club achieve its best county results ever," said head coach Wayne Lock.

"Most recognition is likely to go to our well deserved county medallists but I'd like to shine a light on the many swimmers who achieved huge personal best times due to their relentless hard work in training over the previous few months. The future of Anaconda is a bright one."