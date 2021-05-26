Anna Patten can reflect on successful campaign back at Arsenal

Published: 5:30 PM May 26, 2021

Arsenal's Anna Patten (left) celebrates scoring their side's seventh goal of the game during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Anna Patten may have only returned to Arsenal in January but the young English defender impressed the Gunners faithful in such a short space of time.

Patten who is a right-back also played at centre-back for Joe Montemurro's troops as they finished third in the Women's Super League in 2020-21 securing a Champions League spot.

Patten played seven times in the Women's Super League and twice in the FA Cup against Gillingham and Crystal Palace scoring her first Arsenal goal against the Gills in the process.

The 22-year-old was previously with Arsenal before making a move to the USA studying at the University of South Carolina and Florida State University.

Patten is the perfect Arsenal player, she is very comfortable with the ball at her feet carrying it out from the back and linking the play with the midfield.

In the league she played in the games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Bristol City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Reading, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Overall in the WSL Patten played 203 minutes but next season with a full season and a new manager the defender should certainly feature on a more frequent basis.

Patten completed seventy nine percent of her passes backing up that she is comfortable on the ball and has good vision breaking the lines and starting off attacks from the back.

She also has completed eighty two percent of her carries forward showing her dribbling ability and averages 41 touches per game showing she is heavily involved in the build up play.

Patten is solid at the back at both right-back and centre-back as she blocks seventy seven percent of shots that comes her way and has made fifty two percent of Arsenal's clearances when she's been on the pitch.

Patten was a key squad member as England won bronze at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and that shows that she has international experience under her belt and will be aiming for a senior call-up in the coming months.

She came through the Arsenal academy and fits the philosophy of the club forming a good bond with fellow academy graduates Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson putting Arsenal in a good position defensively for the future.

Patten is a childhood Arsenal fan so it meant so much to her after scoring against Gillingham in the FA Cup her first Arsenal goal, as Vivianne Miedema crossed for the defender who made no mistake in firing into the net for number seven in the 10-0 win.

She improved Arsenal defensively as she was a key part in the Gunners keeping eight clean-sheets in a row in all competitions and conceding just one in their final eleven fixtures.

A prime example of her playmaking ability came against Gillingham as she played a wonderful pass to Beth Mead before her effort was well saved by Cara Davies in the Gillingham goal.

One thing that Arsenal fans can be sure of is that Patten has a bright future ahead of her and the club have a sturdy player that will learn even more with extended game-time.

It's been a successful season for the defender with Arsenal supporters very excited to watch the Harpenden native in action in 2021-22.