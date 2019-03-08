Doyles A climb up to third in the table

Archway Darts league players pose for the camera (Pic: James Martin) Archant

Doyles A climbed up to third in the Archway Darts League table after a seismically dramatic 9-6 away win at the fortress home of Royal Oak B in Holloway.

Scott Robinson, who claimed the Singles Cup in 2014, was ‘Captain Fantastic’ for Doyles A as his sixth maximum of the season steered his side to a sixth victory in their last seven fixtures.

Paul Forbes’ mesmeric performance was duly matched by his N19 team-mates as they swept aside Royal Oak A by a 11-4 margin, now five home wins on the trot for the ‘Crazy Gang’.

Boston Arms closed the gap on Kennedy’s to four points with a 10-5 win at Nicholas Nickleby, the ‘Nick Nick’ now marooned in ninth with a eleventh defeat from twelve outings.

Elsewhere, Old Oak’s dismal form showed no sign of abating as they were emphatically condemned 12-3 at home, the ‘Celtic Bhoys’ of Sheephaven Bay the victors as they rise to seventh.