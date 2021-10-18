News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Royal Oak B remain front-runners in Archway Darts League

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:54 AM October 18, 2021   
Tony Cullen (N19 Guvnor) and Tim O’Callaghan (Robert Peel)

Tony Cullen (N19 Guvnor) and Tim O’Callaghan (Robert Peel) - Credit: Archway Darts

Royal Oak B handed Doyles a crushing 11-4 home defeat in the battle of the giants to imposingly retain their status as front-runners for the coveted Archway Darts League title. 

Irrepressible Stuart Pickles hit a maximum to wrestle the tie into the victors grasp at a crucial stage, while Randy Robinson notched a 180 in consolation for the losers. 

In a exhilarating clash at the Royal Oak A, expert Zac Chapman was an inspirational match-winner for The Crown in securing a classy 10-5 victory, notching an exquisite maximum.

Jimmy Russell’s mesmeric performance was duly matched by his N19 teammates as they swept aside the Robert Peel 11-4.

In Camden, Oisin Coyle spearheaded a vital 10-5 triumph for Sheephaven Bay against the Old Oak, meticulously hitting their trebles the Irish outfit are a revitalised unit with new signings Chris Cahill and Steve Dunsworth in their ranks. 

