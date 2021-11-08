News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Doyles put The Crown to the sword in Archway Darts League



Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:39 PM November 8, 2021
Jim Curran, Paul Rodden and Stuart Pickles

Jim Curran, Paul Rodden and Stuart Pickles - Credit: James Martin

Caledonian Road juggernauts Doyles dissected The Crown in impressive fashion as they claimed a 10-5 away win in Holloway in the standout match of the Archway Darts League. 

Adam Finch spearheaded a strong finish with a maximum, whilst also securing a glistening 17-dart leg in the pairs with Elliott Rogers, as The Crown are left reeling after a third loss in four. 

At the Old Oak, the newly transformed Enkel Arms earned a classy 10-5 win brimming of extraordinary treble-hitting, with the dexterous Mick Finn and Ards County Donegal ace Jim Curran’s ice cool temperament the key to victory. 

Sheephaven Bay remain handily placed in the fight for silverware after a 10-5 success over the Royal Oak A, with league legend Chris Cahill’s exceptionally skilled 15-dart leg proving the highlight.

Elsewhere, two-time Champions Kennedy’s displayed their darting prowess with a peerless 13-2 conquest at the hapless Robert Peel, as Seb Kainth’s home outfit were ruthlessly subjected to a fifth straight defeat. 




