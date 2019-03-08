Search

Archway Darts League: N19 beat Slattery's as Royal Oak go second

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 October 2019

The Slattery's darts team, who compete in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

The Slattery's darts team, who compete in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Archant

Kippa Watson led the way for his N19 side as they emphatically beat Slattery's 12-3 in the Archway Darts League.

Glynn Kelshaw perfected a 123 out-shot in reply for the visitors, however it could not prevent a commanding win for N19.

Kennedy's enjoyed a scintillating 13-2 home success against Royal Oak as Aaron Beaney executed an 18-dart leg, while team-mate Bob Triggs followed suit with a 20-darter of his own to secure victory.

In a tense game at Doyles, Sheephaven Bay were narrowly edged out right at the end of the game to lose 8-7.

Elsewhere, Camden's Robert Peel lost 13-2 at home to Old Oak, who now move to second thanks to their resounding victory.

After a terrific start to the season, Oak now look as though they are the side most likely to wrestle the title away from Kennedy's this season.

