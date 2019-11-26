Search

Archway Darts League: Nicholas Nickleby see off N19 and Doyles beat Boston Arms

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 November 2019

Zac Chapman of Nicholas Nickleby in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Zac Chapman of Nicholas Nickleby in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Nicholas Nickleby picked up an important win in the Archway Darts League as as they emphatically saw off N19 10-5.

Miles Fairhurst replied with a fine 18-dart leg for the away outfit but it could not provide an upset for the Holloway side, who languish in sixth place.

Adam Finch blazed a glorious trail for his Doyles teammates as his maximum steered them to a momentous 10-5 win at Boston Arms.

The victory ended the hosts six-match winning as Stuart Pickles hit a 180 in consolation for the losers.

Bob Triggs perfected a 148 out-shot for Kennedy's as they hammered Robert Peel 12-3 in Camden as they rise to fourth.

Elsewhere, Old Oak's impressive home form continued as they dispatched Sheephaven Bay 9-6 thanks to a man of the match performance from Daniel Palmer.

