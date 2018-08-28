Search

Doyles A enjoy emphatic success over Old Oak

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 January 2019

The team from the Golden Lion face the camera (pic: Archway Darts League)

The latest news from the Archway Darts League

Doyles A showed no signs of any Christmas hangover as they returned to action in the Archway Darts League with a mesmerising 13-2 triumph at the Old Oak.

Captain Scott Robinson was man of the match with an outstanding 114 out-shot in the drubbing for the away side, the Caledonian Road outfit picking up a first league win in three.

Golden Lion suffered a fifth defeat in six in the league as they were put to the sword 11-4 at the proficiently led N19, Jimmy Russell’s Holloway side now rising to fourth above Doyles A.

The in-form Andy Dickson reeled off a timely 160 in the rout for the home side who completed a league double over Camden’s finest, who notably slip to seventh below British Legion.

Elsewhere, Kennedy’s took a huge step towards retaining the title as they condemned nearest challengers Royal Oak B to an 9-6 defeat, now eleven wins on the trot for the irrepressible defending champions.

