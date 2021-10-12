Archway Darts League returns in stylish fashion

Published: 2:30 PM October 12, 2021

Jake Murphy was named man of the match after his wondrous 101 out-shot steered titans Kennedy’s to a brilliant 9-6 victory over rivals Doyles as the Archway Darts League began in rousing fashion.

Elliot Rogers replied with a striking 107 finish off his own for the plucky away outfit, but it could not provide an upset as the two-time Champions were tantalisingly accurate on the doubles in the last three games of the hotly contested encounter.

Royal Oak B sealed a stupendous 12-3 romp over Sheephaven Bay.

Perennial away strugglers the N19 were ruthlessly put to the sword 10-5 at the Old Oak, besotted with nerves on the doubles throughout.

Elsewhere, in a helter-skelter contest at the Robert Peel, Mark Hall’s dauntless Royal Oak A prevailed in a compelling tussle 8-7 thanks to some excellent cover shooting, while the ever-present Nicholas Nickleby have relocated to The Crown in Holloway.