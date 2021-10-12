News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Archway Darts League returns in stylish fashion

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:30 PM October 12, 2021   
Tim Cole and Mark Higgins

Tim Cole and Mark Higgins - Credit: James Martin

Jake Murphy was named man of the match after his wondrous 101 out-shot steered titans Kennedy’s to a brilliant 9-6 victory over rivals Doyles as the Archway Darts League began in rousing fashion. 

Elliot Rogers replied with a striking 107 finish off his own for the plucky away outfit, but it could not provide an upset as the two-time Champions were tantalisingly accurate on the doubles in the last three games of the hotly contested encounter.

Royal Oak B sealed a stupendous 12-3 romp over Sheephaven Bay.

Perennial away strugglers the N19 were ruthlessly put to the sword 10-5 at the Old Oak, besotted with nerves on the doubles throughout.

Elsewhere, in a helter-skelter contest at the Robert Peel, Mark Hall’s dauntless Royal Oak A prevailed in a compelling tussle 8-7 thanks to some excellent cover shooting, while the ever-present Nicholas Nickleby have relocated to The Crown in Holloway. 

You may also want to watch:

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorists on the A13 between Wennington and Rainham

TfL £3.50 'boundary tax' proposal put to government

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine. Covid-19 cases have risen considerably in Islington

Covid - A Year On

Islington's unvaccinated youth 'vulnerable to third wave of Covid'

Julia Gregory

Logo Icon
Part of the affected area in Canonbury West.Picture: Google Maps

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Traffic has 'reduced by two thirds' in Canonbury West LTN

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Finsbury Park murder victim Helen Anderson was last seen alive in Wood Green on August 20

Helen Anderson: Police release CCTV of murder victim's last known sighting

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon