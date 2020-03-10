Archway Darts League teams compete in Fours Cup

Bob Triggs of Kennedy's in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin Archant

A break from the usual Archway Darts League action saw teams of four compete against each other in the Fours Cup.

At the Boston Arms, Nicholas Nickleby darters Pete Chapman, Brian Bointon, Alain Tamagnone and Roberto Marchioro knocked out N19's finest foursome in the final as ace Rob Magwood hit a heroic 180 in consolation as he was duly nominated star player of the round.

Expert Boston Arms four Mike Hill, Daniel King Morris, John Campbell and Gerard Loret superbly notched a 2-1 victory over Doyles to qualify for St Joseph's, who are enjoying a great run of form as defending team champions.

At Sheephaven Bay, Kennedy's beat N19's third choice foursome 2-0 as Martin Colston racked up big scores late on to steer the Caledonian Road outfit into the next stage.

Elsewhere at the Old Oak, Boston Arms quartet Stuart Pickles, Jim Curran, Dave Holmes & Ollie Foster clinically knocked out Nicholas Nickleby's finest in a game of excellent quality.