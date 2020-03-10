Search

Advanced search

Archway Darts League teams compete in Fours Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:03 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 10 March 2020

Bob Triggs of Kennedy's in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Bob Triggs of Kennedy's in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Archant

A break from the usual Archway Darts League action saw teams of four compete against each other in the Fours Cup.

At the Boston Arms, Nicholas Nickleby darters Pete Chapman, Brian Bointon, Alain Tamagnone and Roberto Marchioro knocked out N19's finest foursome in the final as ace Rob Magwood hit a heroic 180 in consolation as he was duly nominated star player of the round.

Expert Boston Arms four Mike Hill, Daniel King Morris, John Campbell and Gerard Loret superbly notched a 2-1 victory over Doyles to qualify for St Joseph's, who are enjoying a great run of form as defending team champions.

At Sheephaven Bay, Kennedy's beat N19's third choice foursome 2-0 as Martin Colston racked up big scores late on to steer the Caledonian Road outfit into the next stage.

Elsewhere at the Old Oak, Boston Arms quartet Stuart Pickles, Jim Curran, Dave Holmes & Ollie Foster clinically knocked out Nicholas Nickleby's finest in a game of excellent quality.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Parent whose child goes to Archway primary school tests positive for Covid-19

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Arteta and Arsenal’s inverted full-back: How it works, the pros and the cons

Dan Mountney takes a look at Mikel Arteta's inverted full-back system. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Homeless outreach group gives out health packs to rough sleepers in Finsbury Park

Jorawar 'Jay' Singh Rathour gives out a man in Finsbury Park, who was happy to be pictured. Picture: London Homeless Welfare Team (LHWT)

Most Read

Coronavirus: Parent whose child goes to Archway primary school tests positive for Covid-19

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Arteta and Arsenal’s inverted full-back: How it works, the pros and the cons

Dan Mountney takes a look at Mikel Arteta's inverted full-back system. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Homeless outreach group gives out health packs to rough sleepers in Finsbury Park

Jorawar 'Jay' Singh Rathour gives out a man in Finsbury Park, who was happy to be pictured. Picture: London Homeless Welfare Team (LHWT)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Archway Darts League teams compete in Fours Cup

Bob Triggs of Kennedy's in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Arsenal’s Nobbs stars in England win

England Women's Jordan Nobbs

Arteta and Arsenal’s inverted full-back: How it works, the pros and the cons

Dan Mountney takes a look at Mikel Arteta's inverted full-back system. Picture: PA

‘Tree-gate’: Protest over planned felling of trees in Highbury to build private and council homes

Paul Saunders is appealing for artists to help design his community garden. Picture: Joshua Hurston

Coronavirus: Homeless outreach group gives out health packs to rough sleepers in Finsbury Park

Jorawar 'Jay' Singh Rathour gives out a man in Finsbury Park, who was happy to be pictured. Picture: London Homeless Welfare Team (LHWT)
Drive 24