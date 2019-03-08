Search

Archway Darts League teams return to action

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 October 2019

James Martin of N19 in the Archway Darts League: Picture: James Martin

Billy Mundee impressed with a superb 18-darter as Kennedy's made a commanding return to Archway Darts League action with a 14-1 away hammering of Slattery's.

Hotshot Johnny Saunders followed up his captain's potent standards in dynamic style with a fine 19-dart leg, confirming their status as favourites to keep the title.

Paul Badman, the league's marquee summer signing for Doyles, landed a striking 180 and timely 19-dart leg in a man of the match showing at Royal Oak.

The 'Chiefs' scooped the points with a 10-5 win, while Old Oak's imperious form showed no sign of stopping at home as they condemned the Nicholas Nickleby to a 9-6 defeat.

Dylan Osborn hit a swell 18-dart leg consolation for the losing side.

Elsewhere, Camden's Robert Peel suffered a home reverse to Boston Arms 13-2, while the N19 were gifted an away walkover at British Legion, who face impending liquidation.

