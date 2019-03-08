Archway Darts League: Wins for Doyles and Boston Arms

The Doyles team in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin Archant

Scott Robinson's Doyles strengthened their position at the top of the Archway Darts League with a convincing 9-6 home victory over N19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Caledonian Road outfit's expert accuracy on the doubles was unmatched as they made it four wins from five.

Rob Walters hit a stunning 16-dart leg in reply for the away outfit, who are yet to find their form.

In Camden, Boston Arms showed their squad depth as they dispatched Slattery's 10-5.

The victors claimed their fourth win on the spin in an impressive display to rise to second with their unbeaten record still intact.

Nicholas Nicklelby notched a 9-6 triumph at Sheephaven Bay in a high-quality contest as the travelling side recorded their first away success in eleven matches.

Elsewhere, Royal Oak ended their long-running losing streak with a 10-5 home triumph over Robert Peel.