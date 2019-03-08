Archway Darts League: Wins for Doyles and Boston Arms
PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 November 2019
Archant
Scott Robinson's Doyles strengthened their position at the top of the Archway Darts League with a convincing 9-6 home victory over N19.
The Caledonian Road outfit's expert accuracy on the doubles was unmatched as they made it four wins from five.
Rob Walters hit a stunning 16-dart leg in reply for the away outfit, who are yet to find their form.
In Camden, Boston Arms showed their squad depth as they dispatched Slattery's 10-5.
The victors claimed their fourth win on the spin in an impressive display to rise to second with their unbeaten record still intact.
Nicholas Nicklelby notched a 9-6 triumph at Sheephaven Bay in a high-quality contest as the travelling side recorded their first away success in eleven matches.
Elsewhere, Royal Oak ended their long-running losing streak with a 10-5 home triumph over Robert Peel.