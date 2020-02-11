Darts: Archway League Singles Cup throws up superb action

James Martin and Oisin Coyle face the camera Archant

The Archway Darts League's Singles Cup produced some superb action and upsets at the weekend.

Teams took a break from the title race as individuals chased glory in the open tournament.

N19's James Martin beat Brian Bointon 2-0 in qualifying at the Nicholas Nickleby, thanks to some excellent cover-shooting, while Oisin Coyle had a 20-dart leg in edging out Old Oak's Steve Dunsworth.

Scott Robinson reeled off a majestic 180 and a 17-dart leg at the N19 to join Jim Curran in the next round, while Paul Badman rolled back the years to edge out PDC starlet Aaron Beaney 2-1 in a high-quality contest.

Badman's Doyles' teammate Adam Finch eased through with a timely maximum, while Old Oak's in-form Daniel Palmer was knocked out in an upset.

Jimmy Galvin hit a string of treble 20s to qualify for the showpiece finals at Highgate's St Joseph's Club.