Darts: Archway League Singles Cup throws up superb action
PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 February 2020
Archant
The Archway Darts League's Singles Cup produced some superb action and upsets at the weekend.
Teams took a break from the title race as individuals chased glory in the open tournament.
N19's James Martin beat Brian Bointon 2-0 in qualifying at the Nicholas Nickleby, thanks to some excellent cover-shooting, while Oisin Coyle had a 20-dart leg in edging out Old Oak's Steve Dunsworth.
Scott Robinson reeled off a majestic 180 and a 17-dart leg at the N19 to join Jim Curran in the next round, while Paul Badman rolled back the years to edge out PDC starlet Aaron Beaney 2-1 in a high-quality contest.
Badman's Doyles' teammate Adam Finch eased through with a timely maximum, while Old Oak's in-form Daniel Palmer was knocked out in an upset.
Jimmy Galvin hit a string of treble 20s to qualify for the showpiece finals at Highgate's St Joseph's Club.