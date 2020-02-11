Search

Darts: Archway League Singles Cup throws up superb action

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 February 2020

James Martin and Oisin Coyle face the camera

Archant

The Archway Darts League's Singles Cup produced some superb action and upsets at the weekend.

Teams took a break from the title race as individuals chased glory in the open tournament.

N19's James Martin beat Brian Bointon 2-0 in qualifying at the Nicholas Nickleby, thanks to some excellent cover-shooting, while Oisin Coyle had a 20-dart leg in edging out Old Oak's Steve Dunsworth.

Scott Robinson reeled off a majestic 180 and a 17-dart leg at the N19 to join Jim Curran in the next round, while Paul Badman rolled back the years to edge out PDC starlet Aaron Beaney 2-1 in a high-quality contest.

Badman's Doyles' teammate Adam Finch eased through with a timely maximum, while Old Oak's in-form Daniel Palmer was knocked out in an upset.

Jimmy Galvin hit a string of treble 20s to qualify for the showpiece finals at Highgate's St Joseph's Club.

