Doyles reignite their season in Archway Darts League

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:45 AM November 1, 2021
Royal Oak A team, Josh Rogers, Miranda Blanks and John Martin

Royal Oak A team, Josh Rogers, Miranda Blanks and John Martin - Credit: James Martin

Doyles emphatically reignited their season in the Archway Darts League by recording a pivotal 12-3 victory full of pizazz over Robert Peel to ramp up the title pressure on the championships.

Main protagonist Jimmy Tisdall rendered a superb 115 out-shot for the victors in a cosmic effort, who side rise to fourth two points off the summit, while the vanquished outfit remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Billy Mundee instigated a classy 11-4 success for the coruscating Kennedy’s over the Old Oak, the winners showing no leniency to their opponents after opening up a hefty lead.

The N19 flexed their squad depth to ease past Royal Oak A by a 10-5 margin, with Andy Osborn’s outstanding level of cover-shooting helping to condemn the losers to back-to-back defeats.

Elsewhere, Sheephaven Bay edged out The Crown at home 8-7, as the conquerors’ skilful accuracy on vital doubles proving the key difference.

