Arsenal agree to terminate contract of defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Published: 1:17 PM January 20, 2021

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) and West Ham United's Sebastien Haller battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have agreed to terminate Sokratis Papastathopoulos' contract, to allow him to negotiate a deal at a new club.

The 32-year-old is out of contact at the Gunners in June and has been trying to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Greek international defender joined Arsenal for £17.6million from Borussia Dortmund in July 2018 and made 69 appearances but not featured once this campaign.

He was part of the Emirates FA Cup-winning squad in August and played 12 matches during our run to the Europa League final in 2019.



Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fifth round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. - Credit: PA



Technical director Edu said: “On behalf of Mikel, our coaches, players and everyone at the club, I would like to thank Papa for his contribution to the club.

"He has been an important part of our group and has been a model professional throughout. The negotiations to end his contract have been collaborative and we wish Papa and his family well for the future.”