Arsenal agree to terminate contract of defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos
- Credit: PA
Arsenal have agreed to terminate Sokratis Papastathopoulos' contract, to allow him to negotiate a deal at a new club.
The 32-year-old is out of contact at the Gunners in June and has been trying to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium.
The Greek international defender joined Arsenal for £17.6million from Borussia Dortmund in July 2018 and made 69 appearances but not featured once this campaign.
He was part of the Emirates FA Cup-winning squad in August and played 12 matches during our run to the Europa League final in 2019.
Technical director Edu said: “On behalf of Mikel, our coaches, players and everyone at the club, I would like to thank Papa for his contribution to the club.
"He has been an important part of our group and has been a model professional throughout. The negotiations to end his contract have been collaborative and we wish Papa and his family well for the future.”