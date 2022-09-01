News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arteta praises Arsenal mentality after Aston Villa victory

Published: 7:36 AM September 1, 2022
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus score his side's first goal against Aston Villa - Credit: PA

Mikel Arteta once again praised the mentality of his Arsenal side as they quickly reacted to an Aston Villa equaliser to secure another victory and maintain their perfect Premier League start.

Gabriel Martinelli hit the winner against Villa on a night of questionable goalkeeping at the Emirates Stadium where a deserved 2-1 success means the Gunners remain top of the table with five wins from five.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had earlier gifted Gabriel Jesus the opener as Steven Gerrard's side slipped to a fourth defeat, heaping the pressure on the former England captain.

The visitors had briefly levelled courtesy of substitute Douglas Luiz scoring direct from a corner but Martinelli's winner came just three minutes later.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli in action against Aston Villa - Credit: PA

"That's the mentality we want to show as a team and the character we want to show, to react immediately," said Arteta.

"The disappointment (of) conceding goals is part of the game, like giving the ball away or having a bad action is.

"It's about the next action, the next phase and again, when you play in front of this crowd that helps. The energy they generate is just amazing.

"We are really happy because we are winning football matches that we deserve to win the way we are performing and playing. We need to continue.

"As I always said I think there are a lot of things that we can improve and you could see that in the second half.

"But the way we played in the first half - the amount of chances, how dominant we were, the energy that we played with - is really pleasing as a coach. Go to the next one."

Arteta also revealed Arsenal may yet dip back into the transfer window following the news midfielder Mohamed Elneny faces a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

"That's not good news," the Arsenal boss said of Elneny's setback.

"We need to still see another specialist, but I'm afraid that we're gonna lose Mo for a while.

"Obviously it has an impact because Thomas (Partey) is injured as well and we're a bit short in that position. We have players like Sambi (Lokonga), we have players like Granit (Xhaka) who can play there.

"The club has been super supportive to keep improving the squad and the team as we can and if the right player is available and we can do it we will try."

