Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa rescheduled

Published: 9:35 AM January 20, 2021

Arsenal's Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema and Jennifer Beattie react after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Madejski Stadium, Reading. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's postponed game away at Aston Villa on Saturday January, 9 has been rescheduled for Sunday, January 31 for a 2pm kick off.

The game was originally postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test in the Arsenal camp after three players went to Dubai over the festive period.

This will be the first time that the sides will have ever meet in the Women's Super League following Aston Villa's promotion.

They did play one another in the summer in a pre-season friendly fixture as the Gunners were warming up for their Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

That game will be available to watch via the FA player.

Meanwhile the crunch fixture with Manchester City will kick off at 2.30pm at Meadow Park live on BT Sport.

The teams have already met twice this season with Manchester City winning both games by the same scoreline 2-1.

They met in the FA Cup in October to complete the 2019/20 Cup campaign thanks to goals from Steph Houghton following a free-kick and Samantha Mewis fired in as the Gunners couldn't clear a cross.

Jordan Nobbs had cancelled out Houghton's opener but Mewis immediately put City back into the lead.

The second meeting this season City scored a last minute winner via Caroline Weir after Vivianne Miedema had put Arsenal ahead but once again Mewis was a thorn in the Gunners side as she scored the equaliser from a corner.

Arsenal currently sit third in the table with 23 points going into this weekends game with West Ham United.