Arsenal's away clash with Aston Villa postponed

Published: 4:11 PM January 7, 2021

Arsenal's Women's Super League fixture with Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon has been postponed the club have confirmed this afternoon.

Arsenal requested a postponement earlier this week following a positive Covid-19 test and have at least four others players who are currently in self-isolation due to coming into contact with the player.

The player who tested positive spent time in Dubai over the winter break but it wasn't Katie McCabe who posted on her social media she was in the country as she has since tested negative for the virus.

No action is expected to be taken on the Gunners players who departed the UK but senior staff are very disappointed in their decison to fly on what the players in question have called a "business trip".

Arsenal have investigated the journeys and concluded they were for business reasons in line with government regulations.

The Gunners were scheduled to take on Villa at the Bescot Stadium in Walsall with a 12.30pm kick off time but an Arsenal statement read on Thursday afternoon.

"Saturday's Barclays FA Women's Super League fixture against Aston Villa Women has been postponed due to health and safety concerns.

"Although initially all of our first-team players tested negative on return from the Christmas break, one player has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

"As a result, several first team players are now observing a period of self-isolation as a precaution in accordance with FA and UK Government protocol.

"This fixture will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced in due course."

It follows on from four Manchester City Women players also testing positive after a trip to Dubai and their game with West Ham United on Saturday has also been postponed by the Football Association.

Arsenal are due back in action away to Reading on Sunday January, 17 at the Madejski Stadium with a 2pm kick off time.