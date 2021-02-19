Arsenal hope it's fourth time lucky as Aston Villa trip rearranged

Published: 12:00 PM February 19, 2021

Arsenal's Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema and Jennifer Beattie react after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Madejski Stadium, Reading. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa has been rearranged as the clubs hope to get the game on at the fourth time of asking in the Women's Super League.

The game has already been postponed three times first because of a positive Covid-19 case and then a waterlogged pitch and a frozen surface postponed the further two rearranged fixtures.

An Arsenal statement read on Wednesday afternoon: "We can confirm that our previously postponed fixture against Aston Villa has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 28.

"The fixture will be played at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium and will kick off at 2pm."

It is the first game scheduled for after the international break with the Gunners in 4th place in the Women's Super League 9 points behind the Red Devils in 3rd but have 2 games in hand over Casey Stoney's side.

Aston Villa are currently 10th in the table after beating the Gunners North London rival's Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 last time out with Mana Iwabuchi scoring a stunning strike from range.

Marcus Bignot's side have collected four points from their last three games after also holding Reading to a 2-2 draw with goals from Japanese international star Iwabuchi and Diana Silva.

Arsenal haven't played Aston Villa in a competitive meeting in the Women's Super League before so this clash was set to be their first, however they did meet in pre-season when the Gunners were warming up to complete their Champions League campaign.

The Gunners will hope to respond instantly after the international break after consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea losing 2-1 and 3-0 respectively.