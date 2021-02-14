Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa postponed for a third time

Published: 10:44 AM February 14, 2021

Arsenal Women's trip to Aston Villa has been postponed this afternoon due to a frozen pitch at the Bescot Stadium.

It's the third time the match has been called off with Villa first due to a positive Covid-19 test in the Gunners camp then twice because of the pitch issues.

An Arsenal statement read on Sunday morning: "Our away fixture against Aston Villa Women at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium today has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

"The Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture was due to be played at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium at 2pm (UK time), but following a pitch inspection at 9am, the match has had to be postponed.

"Information about a rescheduled fixture will be released in due course."

Aston Villa were going into the game off the back of a win over Tottenham Hotspur while Joe Montemurro's troops were hoping to bounce back after two consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea.

Arsenal haven't played Aston Villa in a competitive meeting in the Women's Super League before so this clash was set to be their first however they did meet in pre-season when the Gunners were warming up to complete their Champions League campaign.

The Gunners stars now head on international break and are expected to return to action against West Ham United on Sunday, February 28 but that fixture is yet to be confirmed as yet.