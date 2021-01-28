News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal face Aston Villa after a long break from league action

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 3:00 PM January 28, 2021   
Arsenal's Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema and Jennifer Beattie react after the final whistle during the

Arsenal's Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema and Jennifer Beattie react after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Madejski Stadium, Reading.

Arsenal Women travel to Aston Villa this weekend (Sunday January 31) in their re-arranged Women's Super League clash.

The Gunners were due to play Villa on January 7, but due to a positive Covid-19 test in the Gunners ranks the game had to be postponed. 

Last week's game with West Ham United Women at Meadow Park was also postponed due to a frozen pitch so Joe Montemurro's side have had a full week to prepare for the game in the Midlands. 

Last time out Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Reading so will have confidence going into the clash with the Gunners 

They will have a new boss in the dugout as Marcus Bignot was appointed as interim on Monday to support current coach Gemma Davies. 

Arsenal will have a near fully fit squad with only Steph Catley ruled out with a hamstring injury a real boost for Joe Montemurro ahead of his team selection

The match will be available to watch live on the FA player with a 2pm kick off. 

Arsenal FC
Women's Football

