Arsenal face Aston Villa after a long break from league action
Arsenal Women travel to Aston Villa this weekend (Sunday January 31) in their re-arranged Women's Super League clash.
The Gunners were due to play Villa on January 7, but due to a positive Covid-19 test in the Gunners ranks the game had to be postponed.
Last week's game with West Ham United Women at Meadow Park was also postponed due to a frozen pitch so Joe Montemurro's side have had a full week to prepare for the game in the Midlands.
Last time out Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Reading so will have confidence going into the clash with the Gunners
They will have a new boss in the dugout as Marcus Bignot was appointed as interim on Monday to support current coach Gemma Davies.
Arsenal will have a near fully fit squad with only Steph Catley ruled out with a hamstring injury a real boost for Joe Montemurro ahead of his team selection
The match will be available to watch live on the FA player with a 2pm kick off.
