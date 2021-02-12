Arsenal head to Aston Villa in must win clash

Published: 2:00 PM February 12, 2021

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (right) watches on during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal travel to Aston Villa this weekend hoping to make it third time lucky in two cases that the game is on after previously being postponed twice and they win their first match in three attempts.

It's been a very disappointing week for Joe Montemurro's side losing out to Manchester City and Chelsea so this is a must win game if Arsenal stand any chance of Champions League qualification.

The Gunners lost out 2-1 to Manchester City last Sunday before 3-0 away to Chelsea on Wednesday with Joe Montemurro defiant in saying his side can still reach Europe's elite stage for next season.

Arsenal will still be without Steph Catley and Viktoria Schnaderbeck for the trip to the Bescot Stadium and will have to see the outcome of Caitlin Foord's scan results on her knee injury that kept her out of Wednesday's defeat to the Blues.

The Gunners could play 4-3-3 once again with Evans and Mead on the wings with Miedema through the middle as they seek to catch out Aston Villa higher up the pitch.

Aston Villa come into the game off the back of a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur after their game with City rivals Birmingham City was postponed on Wednesday due to a frozen pitch.

The match kicks off at 2pm and will be broadcast on the FA Player.