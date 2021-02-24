Arsenal travel to Aston Villa in need of crucial three points
Arsenal are back in Women's Super League action on Sunday as they take on Aston Villa for a scheduled fourth time at the Bescot stadium.
The game has already been postponed three times first because of a positive Covid-19 case and then a waterlogged pitch and a frozen surface postponed the further two rearranged fixtures.
Arsenal are currently fourth in the table while Aston Villa who won last time out against Tottenham Hotspur are sitting in 10th.
The Gunners will be without Steph Catley who started training again on Wednesday, Viktoria Schnaderbeck and Kim Little for the game through injury but are boosted by the return of Jordan Nobbs who played 45 minutes for England against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Lisa Evans, Jennifer Beattie, Danielle van de Donk, Vivianne Miedema and Jill Roord have all played over the international break in match situations so will be sharp going into the clash.
Arsenal haven't played Aston Villa in a competitive meeting in the Women's Super League before so this clash was set to be their first, however they did meet in pre-season when the Gunners were warming up to complete their Champions League campaign.
This game is a must win fixture for the Gunners after losing consecutive fixtures before the International break against Manchester City and Chelsea.
The game kicks off at 2pm and will be available to watch on the FA Player.