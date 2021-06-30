Arsenal's Australian trio in Tokyo Olympic squad

Published: 3:50 PM June 30, 2021

Manchester United's Martha Harris (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Australian trio Steph Catley, Lydia Williams and Caitlin Foord have been named in the Australian Olympic squad ahead of this summers games in Tokyo.

The Matildas qualified for the Olympics in March 2020, with Emily van Egmond and Sam Kerr leading the Australian charge during the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers. The women’s football team punched their ticket to Tokyo away from home with a victory in Quang Ninh, Vietnam.

Foord played 21 WSL games for the Gunners in 2020-21 scoring ten goals and claiming five assists as she turned into a real fans favourite at Meadow Park.

Williams who signed a new contract at Arsenal earlier this month played nine games in the WSL in 2020/21, she kept seven clean sheets in the process.

Overall, she played 11 times across all competitions since signing from Melbourne City last summer.

The 33-year-old had a 64 percent save rate and controlled her box impeccably well, she often took the pressure off her defence that would sometimes comprise of a make-shift back-line due to the amount of injuries the Gunners sustained.

Williams has twice been named Australia’s Women’s Footballer of the Year, you could see her influence on a young Gunners defence guiding Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy in front of her when she played.

The keeper also received a Save of the Season nomination for her performance against Chelsea, during the February fixture she made a stunning low reaction stop to keep out Fran Kirby.

Catley suffered a frustrating season with injury but will be going to her second Olympic games, last season in north London she made six appearances in the league.

The Matildas open their campaign on July, 21 against New Zealand before meeting world number five and reigning Olympic silver medallists Sweden, and finishing the group stage against reigning World Champions and world number one USA.

The trio join Arsenal teammates Leah Williamson and Kim Little who are representing Team GB, Vivianne Miedema who has been selected by the Netherlands and Mana Iwabuchi who represents the host nation Japan.