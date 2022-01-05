Arsenal being linked to Slovenian international as Patten joins Aston Villa

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall (right) stands with the team before the Vitality Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

Arsenal Women have been linked with a move for 22-year-old Slovenian centre-back Lana Golob to boost the defence in the January transfer window.

With Leah Williamson still sidelined due to a hamstring problem the Gunners have showed reported interest in Golob, as Arsenal have some key fixtures coming up both domestically and in Europe.

Golob has won more than 13 caps for her country and has appeared in World Cup qualification for Slovenia at the heart of the defence.

Golob currently plays for VCU In the USA but it is reported that the Gunners aren’t the only WSL side interested in securing her services.

It follows Anna Patten leaving on loan to Aston Villa, with some supporters concerned that it leaves Arsenal short in defence ahead of a title challenge.

Arsenal's Anna Patten (left) celebrates scoring their side's seventh goal of the game during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Patten only featured four times in the Women’s Super League this season, however she started just one of those games that was against Leicester City before the winter break.

She also played in the Champions League this campaign scoring against HB Køge in a 5-1 victory away from home.

The 22-year-old finds herself behind Noelle Maritz in the pecking order at right-back,and behind Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie, Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Simone Boye Sørensen and Steph Catley.

Patten re-signed for a second stint at Arsenal in January 2021 after a spell in the USA where she worked towards her degree, as well as playing football.

Aston Villa are currently 10th in the Women’s Super League table on 10 points.

Golob has also played football in her native country for ZKN Rudar Skale and ZKN Radomlje.

With Jennifer Beattie and Lotte Wubben-Moy struggling in the FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea due to a lack of pace, the Slovenian would certainly bring that to the Gunners back-line.

Another player that may be on their way out of north London is Lisa Evans on a permanent basis to West Ham, where she has spent the first half of the season at.

Evans has played five WSL matches this season finding the net once and grabbing one assist so far.