Arsenal sign Ben White for £50 million

Published: 4:40 PM July 30, 2021

Ben White in action for England before the Euro 2020 finals - Credit: PA

Arsenal have completed the signing of Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £50 million.

White joins on a five-year deal until 2026 as part of Mikel Arteta’s drive to assemble a younger, more athletic side.

White has two England caps to his name and was recently a part of Gareth Southgate’s squad which made the finals of the European Championships, however he did not make an appearance at the tournament despite featuring in both warm-up games.

The Englishmen made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last season becoming a stalwart in Graham Potter’s side having re-joined the club following a loan spell at Leeds United during their promotion season in 2019/20.

White has also spent time on loan at Newport County and Peterborough United.

He takes the place of veteran defender David Luiz, who recently left the club when his contract expired at the end of June, having spent two years in North London where he lifted the FA Cup against his former club Chelsea.

White is expected to partner Gabriel at the back with Arteta looking to balance his back line with a left footed and right footed option.

Whilst he predominantly featured as a centre back, White has also played at defensive midfield and right back on occasion, marking him a versatile option for Arteta, especially with Arsenal’s right back situation currently unclear.

He will be competing with Rob Holding and Calum Chambers for the right centre back position for the upcoming season, looking to provide ball progression from deep for Arteta’s side.

Since Arteta took over in December 2019, an emphasis has been placed on playing out from the back, drawing teams on before playing through them in order to progress up the pitch, with the aim of leaving space for Arsenal’s quick forwards to run in behind.

This has been emphasised by the signings of White, Gabriel, Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga during Arteta’s two summers in charge.

White marks Arsenal’s third signing of the summer window, joining Nuno Tavares and Lokonga as new arrivals in N5.