Arsenal duo nominated for player of month award

Arsenal teammates Beth Mead and Rafaelle Souza have been nominated for the Barclays Women’s Super League player of the month for September.

Mead netted three goals and claimed two assists as Arsenal began their season in perfect fashion, beating Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the WSL.

The England international lit up the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium as she opened the scoring, cutting inside before precisely picking her spot, and then later set up Rafaelle’s headed goal with a pinpoint cross.

The Euro 2022 player of the tournament had also hit a brace against the Seagulls on the opening day of the season.

The first came in the 63rd minute as she collected an instinctive cutback from Vivianne Miedema before slotting into the back of the net.

Exactly 20 minutes later, Frida Maanum saw her initial effort saved but Mead - who also won the Euro 2022 Golden Boot with six goals - was lurking inside the area to collect the loose ball before firing home.

Mead was also voted as England’s footballer of the year last week.

Rafaelle has played a key part in the Gunners keeping two clean sheets but suffered a fractured foot in the Champions League qualification win over Ajax.

That injury will keep her out for a considerable amount of time which is a massive blow for Jonas Eidevall’s side.

The Brazilian has formed a solid partnership with Leah Williamson who is also out for a period of time with an ankle injury suffered during England training.

Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier and Katie Zelem have also been shortlisted for the accolade, as the Red Devils have started their WSL campaign with two wins from two.

Beth's England Chelsea teammates Fran Kirby and Rachel Daly have also earned nominations.

Arsenal head coach Eidevall, meanwhile, has earned a nomination for the manager of the month accolade.

Eidevall saw his team score eight goals without reply in domestic action, as well as qualify for the Champions League group phase, and he is nominated alongside Carla Ward of Aston Villa and Marc Skinner of Manchester United.

Mead’s opener against Spurs and Stina Blackstenius’ effort against Brighton have also made the cut of being nominated for the first goal of the month award.