Arsenal beat Birmingham to extend Super League lead

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Women's Super League with a 4-2 home win over bottom side Birmingham City at Meadow Park on Sunday.

Rafaelle netted her first Arsenal goal and Vivianne Miedema created history in becoming the first player to claim 100 WSL goal contributions, while Beth Mead scored her 50th Arsenal goal and Caitlin Foord wrapped up the three points.

Jonas Eidevall’s side started on top with Katie McCabe getting on the end of a quick pass from Miedema, but former Gunners defender and McCabe’s Irish teammate Louise Quinn came across to make a strong tackle.

On seven minutes the Gunners had another good opening when Miedema met a corner, but her shot was blocked and bounced out for Leah Williamson who volleyed over the top of the bar.

On 14 minutes Arsenal were inches away from taking the lead, as Laura Wienroither came close to opening her account for the club when her powerful effort took a wicked defection off Harriet Scott and hit the post before going out for a corner.

But Arsenal had the ball in the net from the corner, as Steph Catley whipped a delightful ball into the unmarked Rafaelle and she headed it down into the ground before it sailed beyond Marie Hourihan.

McCabe then had a good opportunity on 23 minutes from a free-kick just outside the penalty area in a central position, but her powerful strike was deflected off Scott and away.

Miedema claimed her history making goal when she was played through by Kim Little and, after her initial shot was blocked, the ball bounced back into her path and she scuffed her effort into the net for her 100th WSL goal involvement.

Arsenal could have had a third on the stroke of half-time when Lia Walti played a fantastic reverse pass into Stina Blackstenius, but Hourihan was out quickly to claim the loose ball.

The hosts, who were in total control of the game, came out quicker in the second half and Mead played a square pass for Little ,who drilled her effort just over the top of the bar.

Northern Ireland international Rebecca Holloway then found herself in the book in the 59th minute when she allowed frustration to get the better of her, pushing Wienroither over.

Blackstenius was replaced by Foord on the hour mark and the Australian won a corner when her strike hit Scott and went behind, with Miedema heading the ball back for Rafaelle to flick just wide.

Eidevall’s troops did make it 3-0 on 71 minutes when Catley did well on the left as, surrounded by two Birmingham players, she managed to squeeze the ball into the path of Mead who slotted across the face of goal and into the far corner to bring up her half-century.

Minutes later Arsenal made a triple change when Tobin Heath, Mana Iwabuchi and Frida Maanum came on for Catley, Miedema and Little.

Birmingham pulled a goal back when Wienroither brought down Lucy Quinn allowing the Blues to pump the ball into the box for Gemma Lawley to cross for Libby Smith to score her second goal against the Gunners this season.

The visitors set up a nervy finish when Wienroither played a careless throw-in for Rafaelle who cleared against Lucy Quinn, allowing the Birmingham midfielder through on goal to lift the ball over Manuela Zinsberger and make it 3-2 with less than 10 minutes to go.

Arsenal did manage to slow the game down and regain control for the final few minutes, adding a fourth when Walti played an excellent ball over the top for Foord who thumped her strike into the bottom corner to wrap up the points.

In injury time Arsenal made their final change of the game as Jordan Nobbs came on for her 250th Arsenal appearance replacing Mead.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley (Heath 72), Little (Iwabuchi 72), Miedema (Maanum 72), Walti, Mead (Nobbs 90), Blackstenius (Foord 60), McCabe. Unused subs: Williams, Beattie, Maritz, Wubben-Moy.