Arsenal aim to build on Aston Villa win at Birmingham City

Published: 7:20 PM March 2, 2021

Arsenal's Lia Walti (left) and Leah Williamson react after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Madejski Stadium, Reading. - Credit: PA

Arsenal are on the road once again this weekend as they travel to face Birmingham City, following the 4-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The Gunners won their first game in 2021 at the Bescot Stadium with goals from Vivianne Miedema, Lisa Evans Jordan Nobbs and a stunner from Katie McCabe that proved to be the difference.

Birmingham City lost 4-0 to Manchester City last weekend but have been solid defensively this season. The Gunners will find them tough to break down with how Carla Ward's side set up.

Joe Montemurro said last week, looking ahead to the fixture, that "Kim Little is more likely to be fit for the away game at Birmingham City" than the Aston Villa clash on Sunday.

Viktoria Schnaderbeck and Steph Catley are ruled out of this game as they step up their rehabilitation from injury.

The last time the two sides met was in December, with the Gunners running out 3-0 winners after goals from Caitlin Foord, Jill Roord and a Kim Little penalty at Meadow Park.

The match will be available to watch on the FA Player with a 2pm kick off time.