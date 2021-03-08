Arsenal boss Montemurro celebrates victory over Birmingham City

Published: 10:00 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM March 8, 2021

Arsenal's Caitlin Foorde celebrates scoring their second goal with Vivianne Miedema during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. - Credit: PA

Joe Montemurro says Arsenal always knew their capabilities after the Gunners 4-0 victory over Birmingham City at St George's Park.

It means back-to-back 4-0 wins for the Gunners, with the boss saying: "We always knew about our capabilities and our capacity to play, we know what we can do, sometimes you’ve just got to roll with the punches.

"I believe in this team and I always have and it was really nice to get back to our style and controlling games again and good attacking play, that’s where we want to be and that’s where we want to stay."

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs is tackled by Birmingham's Harriett Scott during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Caitlin Foord, Lisa Evans and Vivianne Miedema scored the goals, with Australian striker Foord netting twice.

On substituting her on a hat-trick, Montemurro said: "If it was me I would probably have a go at the coach but you’ll have to ask Caitlin.

You may also want to watch:

"It was purely load management. She had 60-70 minutes in her and we just felt we had to get her off to keep her rhythm going. This was planned before the game.

"Since she has been here I have been singing her praises and she was a player we targeted and wanted in my first couple of years here.

"She’s an amazing person firstly and the contribution she makes, away from the ball as much as anything, her ability to find room and to take players away is really important for her team-mates.

"When she plays through the middle she’s very helpful for the wingers because she takes a lot of focus off the wide areas because centrally she’s so strong.

"She’s been great and she’s getting her rewards and finding her rhythm again."

Gunners captain Kim Little made her return from injury and on that the 51-year-old explained: "I think everyone is happy to see Kim in our team and available because of the control she has of a game. We’ve just got to find a bit more rhythm for her and hopefully we can get her right for the run-in."

Evans, Jill Roord, Leonie Maier and Little all came off the bench in the second half.

Montemurro said: "We’ve never made excuses of the injuries because the players who have been available have done a great job and I trusted them 150% but as a manager you want options, you want the ability to see something in a game and say: ‘Ok, I have this option and I can change this.’

"All credit to Lisa, she’s a strong finisher of games and we’re happy to have that."

It was reported that the Gunners' other game in hand against West Ham was going to played this Wednesday (March 10) but that is in doubt, with the Gunners boss saying: "We’ve proposed a few slots and now it’s with the people that make those decisions, we just have to wait and see.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema controls the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

"We’re getting a little frustrated with it, I’ll be honest, because we want that game played and to keep our rhythm going and we will have a break before the Manchester United game now which is not what we wanted.

"There is a free Friday and Saturday night next week. I understand they want to keep the Continental cup day free, that makes sense.

"But there is a date for it this weekend but for some reason, the powers that be are not making a decision on it at this stage."