Arsenal record convincing victory over Birmingham City in Women's Super League

Published: 5:27 PM March 7, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Birmingham's Harriet Scott battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal recorded back-to-back 4-0 wins after comfortably defeating Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon at St George's Park.

The Gunners knew they had to win following Manchester United's 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa earlier on Sunday in the race for the Champions League spots.

Arsenal started on the front foot and had a glorious chance to take the lead in the sixth minute when Katie McCabe whipped in a corner for Vivianne Miedema who's header hit the post.

Joe Montemurro's side were playing some good stuff with a really quick tempo as Miedema had another good opportunity several moments later when Beth Mead whipped a ball in for Miedema who fizzed her volley over the top.

Leah Williamson was next to try her luck for the Gunners as Birmingham City only half cleared a corner and the ball fell to the Gunners defender outside the box but she blazed her effort over the top from range.

Miedema who was coming into the game on 55 Women's Super League goals but has never found the net against the Blues had a good opportunity when she was played in but she slotted her shot wide.

On 22 minutes Caitlin Foord had a magnificent chance to put the Gunners ahead as a Nobbs cross was flicked on by Miedema before the Australian turned her effort over from close range when she should have scored.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema controls the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

However, Montemurro's side did take the lead when Foord was on hand to head into the net beyond Hannah Hampton as another high quality Nobbs cross was flicked into the Australian who found the back of the net.

There was some confusion around the goal though as the flag was raised but the goal was eventually given to send Arsenal on their way.

It was then to be 2-0 two minutes later when Mead crossed aiming for Miedema who's effort in on goal was turned home from Foord for her second of the afternoon and her ninth league goal of the season.

Birmingham City had the first opening of the second half when Emma Kelly linked up with Claudia Walker before her low driven effort was well blocked by Wubben-Moy.

Williamson then found herself in the book on 50 minutes as Rebecca Holloway made a powerful run forward before being taken down by the England International.

It was all Arsenal pressure as Mead had the next effort on goal after some neat interchanging after Williamson played the ball over the top before Mead fizzed her strike over the crossbar.

The Gunners then made their first change on 62 minutes when Kim Little made her return from injury as she replaced two goal hero Foord.

Williamson could have made it 3-0 as the ball fell to her from 15 yards out but she drilled her effort over when the 23 year old really should have hit the target.

It was all one way traffic with Montemurro's Gunners in cruise control and Hampton was forced into a good save when Miedema cut inside before getting a powerful shot away but the keeper got down well to hold.

The second half was a pretty uneventful affair and the Gunners made two further changes with Malin Gut and Lisa Evans replacing Nobbs and Wälti.

On 76 minutes Miedema did add the third as she picked the ball up before spinning the Birmingham City defence unleashing a powerful effort in on goal before beating the despairing dive of Hampton who got her hand to the ball for the Netherlands internationals first league goal against the Midlands club.

Arsenal then made two further changes with Jill Roord and Leonie Maier replacing van de Donk and Maritz.

Roord could have made it 4-0 on 85 minutes when her volley was superbly kept out by the fine reactions of Hampton in the Birmingham City goal as she sprung to the left to make the save.

McCabe then nearly scored a stunning strike as she attempted to catch out Hampton from range but the keeper did well to get across the goal and make the save.

However Arsenal did make it 4-0 with the final bit of action in the game as Miedema carried the ball forward before sliding in Evans and she fired her low shot across the keeper and into the corner of the net.

Arsenal: Williams, Maritz (Maier 81),Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe, van de Donk (Roord 81), Nobbs (Evans 75), Wälti (Gut 75), Foord (Little 62),Mead, Miedema.