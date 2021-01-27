Arsenal face a crucial week as they bid to start pushing on

Published: 12:00 PM January 27, 2021

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Tuesday January 26, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal face a crucial week as they look to continue climbing up the Premier League table after a recent turn in fortunes.

The Gunners will welcome title chasing Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm kick-off) before then making the trip away to Wolves on Tuesday evening.

They could even be boosted by the loan signing of attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for those clashes.

The 22-year-old Norwegian has struggled to make an impact in Real manager Zinedine Zidane's squad this season.

Real Sociedad, where Odegaard spent last season on loan, and Eredivisie leaders Ajax were also keen on signing him.

“I think we are pretty close but it's not finalised, as I understand. I haven't talked to Edu or the club in the last few hours but we are very positive that we can finalise the deal.”

This move comes off the back of the departure of Mesut Ozil who has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce while Emile Smith-Rowe could be a doubt after coming off injured in their 3-1 win over Southampton on Tuesday evening.

“He was injured for the game in the FA Cup so he wasn't available.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe shoots past Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Tuesday January 26, 2021. - Credit: PA

“We knew that he probably could not play the whole game today. He has some muscular discomfort so he had to come off again.”

The boss is also playing down hopes of a top-four finish and wants his side to continue working on themselves as they slowly improve with plenty of youngsters starting to shine.

“I don't want to look at the table, I want to look at ourselves and how we can get better, the reasons why we are performing better and winning more football matches and then get that consistency that we've been lacking.

“We just want to try to improve as a team. Tomorrow is another day so let's review the game, train, improve in the many areas we need to get better and then see where we get by doing that.”

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kieran Tierney could miss out once again when they take on the Red Devils.

“I don't know. He (Kieran Tierney) wasn't available against Southampton in the FA Cup, he was injured. He's still injured today. Let's see how he progresses for the game against Man United.”

On Aubameyang he added: “No [there's no update] but I love how they support each other and how they protect each other. Auba is having a difficult time. We are all behind him and this win is for him.”