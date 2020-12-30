Arsenal boss Arteta says they will back circuit breaker

Published: 10:30 AM December 30, 2020

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre bottom) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his teammates during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. - Credit: PA

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted they will back whatever decision the government decides to make as Premier League clubs met this week about the possibility of a two-week circuit breaker.

The Premier League has confirmed 18 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing - the highest figure of the season so far.

But if they do continue on the Gunners will head away to strugglers West Bromwich Albion this weekend (Saturday, 8pm) as they look to build on their positive festive form.

“I will be in favour of protecting the welfare of the players, the staff and everybody in the industry,” Arteta said.

“Whatever the decision that the government takes, we will support it because whatever decision is made is to protect everybody. We will follow the advice that we’re given.”

Arsenal have picked up back-to-back victories over the Christmas period with wins over Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion to end a torrid run of fortunes.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (right) tackles Brighton and Hove Albion's Joel Veltman during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. - Credit: PA

“I said last week that the best medicine against any illness in football is to win football matches.

“We’ve done it with two in a row in a really different way because they are two very different opponents, but I think we did it today in a convincing way.

“We know how much we needed the wins. We had a really tough week and it wasn’t that much about our performances, it was about our results, but you need the results to establish that confidence, and now with two wins, I think everyone is in a much better mood.

“We have managed through this period to maintain our team spirit and cohesion, and sometimes that isn’t easy to do because obviously the frustration that comes out with defeat is normally an effect on the team, so hopefully now we can go on a run of games and be even more positive.”

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. - Credit: PA

The Emirates Stadium-based outfit will be hoping 19-year-old Bukayo Saka is fit and available to feature when they face the Baggies – providing the league does not take action in relation to the rising Covid-19 cases.

“He was limping. He took a strong challenge but hopefully he will be okay.”