Arsenal manager Arteta praises Aubameyang for brace in Newcastle win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday January 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pleased with the overall performance and attacking intent shown by his players to seal a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United to move into the top half of the table having kept their fifth clean sheet in a row across all competitions.

It is the first time in 12 years they have had such a run of defensive shut-outs - but it was the second-half display of his attacking players which pleased manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang had missed a couple of good chances in the first half but scored his fourth and fifth league goals of the season to steer the Gunners to three points.

"I am really pleased with his performance overall," Arteta said of his captain.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday January 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

"That's what he (Aubameyang) has done through his career and mentally you have to be really strong in order to do that.

"He has come out of a difficult period. We have been missing his goals a lot.

"Today he has come back and scored two and contributed to the team to win and this is exactly what we need. So I am really pleased for him."

He added: “I am really pleased with the performance overall because collectively and individually it was really strong from the beginning.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson (centre) battles with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (left) and David Luiz during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday January 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

“It took us longer than we wanted to score the first goal because in the first half we had some big chances as well, but overall the team looked confident, looked solid, looked compact and very clear about what we had to do, defending and attacking, so I am really pleased with the clean sheet, the goals, and overall the run and the momentum we have.”

