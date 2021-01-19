News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Arsenal manager Arteta praises Aubameyang for brace in Newcastle win

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:32 AM January 19, 2021   
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday January 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pleased with the overall performance and attacking intent shown by his players to seal a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United to move into the top half of the table having kept their fifth clean sheet in a row across all competitions. 

It is the first time in 12 years they have had such a run of defensive shut-outs - but it was the second-half display of his attacking players which pleased manager Mikel Arteta. 

Aubameyang had missed a couple of good chances in the first half but scored his fourth and fifth league goals of the season to steer the Gunners to three points. 

"I am really pleased with his performance overall," Arteta said of his captain. 

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier Leag

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday January 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

"That's what he (Aubameyang) has done through his career and mentally you have to be really strong in order to do that. 

You may also want to watch:

"He has come out of a difficult period. We have been missing his goals a lot. 

"Today he has come back and scored two and contributed to the team to win and this is exactly what we need. So I am really pleased for him." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after collapsing in Islington
  2. 2 Thames Water faces councillors’ anger over billing changes for tenants
  3. 3 Teaching mentor comes 'full circle' working at Islington school
  1. 4 Islington writers among the winners of 2021 awards
  2. 5 Arsenal column: Granit Xhaka the stand out performer since Boxing Day but some of his senior professionals continue to disappoint
  3. 6 Police search for suspects after teen stabbed in the face in the Cally
  4. 7 Islington charity choir smashes fundraising target with help from Brian Eno
  5. 8 Spot tiny art 'gems' along The Parkland Walk
  6. 9 E-fit appeal after teen partially blinded in Canonbury Road baton attack
  7. 10 Author inspired by Highbury for debut sci-fi novel about aliens

He added: “I am really pleased with the performance overall because collectively and individually it was really strong from the beginning.  

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson (centre) battles with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (left) and David Luiz

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson (centre) battles with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (left) and David Luiz during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday January 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

“It took us longer than we wanted to score the first goal because in the first half we had some big chances as well, but overall the team looked confident, looked solid, looked compact and very clear about what we had to do, defending and attacking, so I am really pleased with the clean sheet, the goals, and overall the run and the momentum we have.” 
  

Arsenal FC

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Student on 'emotional' first day giving Covid jab to NHS workers

Owen Sheppard, LDRS

Logo Icon

Knife Crime

Corporation Street fight: Boy, 15, stabbed in the face in the Cally

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospital staff describe 'distressing' battle against rising Covid cases

Charles Thomson

person

Did Islington house prices rise by 13% in 2020?

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus