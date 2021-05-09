News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal boss Montemurro picks up second straight manager of the month award

Josh Bunting

Published: 8:18 AM May 9, 2021   
Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro is interviewed after the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro is interviewed after the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021.

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has won the Barclays FA Women’s Super League manager of the month for April. 

That means it's back to back awards for Montemurro as he also picked up the accolade for March. 

Arsenal won all three of their games in the league during the month beating Bristol City, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United. 

The Gunners scored eight goals during the month in the league and didn't concede  a goal, a run that up until the Everton game last Sunday consisted of eight consecutive games without conceding in all competitions. 

Montemurro beat Chelsea's Emma Hayes, West Ham's Olli Harder and Aston Villa's Marcus Bignot to the award after Arsenal closed in on Champions League qualification for the 2021-22 season. 

On Friday afternoon Montemurro was asked by Tim Stillman at Arseblog news about Malin Gut and Jill Roord's future. 

Gut is linked with a move back to Grasshopper Zurich as she is homesick and Roord is linked with a move to Wolfsburg who will be coached by her former FC Twente coach Tommy Stroot. 

Montemurro told Arseblog news on the two players future: "I can’t comment on their futures at the moment, no

"They are still Arsenal players for the next few games and until the end of the month and then I suppose those things will be sorted out in due course." 

Roord is one more appearance away from her 50th scoring 15 goals and registering 13 assists in the process for the Gunners. 

This season in the Women's Super League Roord has scored 7 goals including back to back hat-tricks against Reading and West Ham United. 

The midfielder's contract runs out in 2022 and the Gunners have been in talks to get the 24-year-old to extend her stay in north London.

Gut aged 21 has massive potential but has found game time at a premium this season featuring mainly from the bench in the 15 Women's Super League games that she has played in this season. 

Gut made her senior debut at Grasshopper Zurich the club Arsenal signed her from at just 15 years of age, and during her five year tenure won the Nationalliga A and the Swiss Women’s Cup three times each.

