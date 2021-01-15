Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro reminds players of responsibilities following Dubai tri

Published: 12:31 PM January 15, 2021

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro says that his players have been reminded of their responsibilities after three Gunners stars went to Dubai over the Christmas period.

One of those players returned a positive Covid-19 test and mixed with other players forcing them to self-isolate with last weekends match away at Aston Villa postponed.

Montemurro said: "We had some official scenarios of players going to Dubai, and I think in the madness of that last week, when things locked down and everything went the way it did, yes, there's obviously disappointment of the situation, the way it panned out, and from my perspective, it's about the moral compass and the consequences of these situations and the players have apologised for their actions."

"We have dealt with it from an Arsenal perspective internally and for me, the really important thing - going back to the morality of making these decisions when you're faced with them - is that it doesn't happen again.

"You know, and for me it's all about actions now, it's all about making sure that these players understand under these situations and under these circumstances that they are role models, they are people, that are in the public eye and we just won't be able to tolerate these sorts of decisions - not just from a sporting perspective, but from a global morality perspective, and that's really important."

The Australian added that he understood the frustration from the fans on the trip saying: "Are some things, plain and simple, wrong? Yes they are. Are some things sort of a little bit grey? Yes they are.

When asked whether it has changed the unity amongst the squad as Jennifer Beattie is recovering from breast cancer on this Montemurro explained: “We can’t change what’s happened in hindsight all we can do is make sure there’s a real understanding of what’s happened and a real understanding, going forward, that these things don’t happen again.

"In the moment, in the situation, they probably didn't think of those situations, they probably didn't think of that. But I can guarantee you going forward from now that they have understood the effect of their actions, they have understood the repercussions of what could have happened.

"We can't change the past, we can't change what's happened. That's the reality. And are we disappointed that it happened? Absolutely. Are we going to make sure that these situations are dealt with properly?.

Many fans are calling on the players in question to make a public apology and on that he explained: "That’s something I will have to leave that to Arsenal to make that decision, we’ve dealt with it in the way that we believe is right the biggest thing for me is action and that when faced with these moral decisions they make the right one.

"From my perspective I want to say we’ve dealt with it, we understand and we hope it won’t happen again and move on from here.”

Montemurro was then asked about the future of Vivianne Miedema as she has been linked to a move to European Champions Lyon but he quickly turned down the speculation adding: "Viv’s smiling at the moment, we’re in constant contact with her and her agent, and as far as I know she has 18 months on her contract and she’s an Arsenal player."

Arsenal are in action against Reading on Sunday afternoon with a 2pm kick off live on the FA player and are boosted by the return of Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz.